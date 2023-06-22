Maya Hawke Says She Has 'Mixed' Feelings About Robin Having a Girlfriend in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Maya Hawke isn't sure about her Stranger Things character finding love.

The 24-year-old actress revealed in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment that she has "mixed" feelings about her character Robin Buckley potentially having a girlfriend in season 5, despite thinking it's a "great thing."



As the outlet noted, Robin — who first appeared in season 3, and has since become a fixture of the popular Netflix series — has grown close to the character of Vickie (played by Amybeth McNulty), and fans have suggested a relationship is possible in the show's final season. But Maya isn't sure her character needs that kind of storyline.

"I don’t know. I feel mixed about it," she told the outlet. "I feel that it’s both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence."

"That friendship with Steve is so special," she added of Joe Keery's character. "And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime."

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things season 4. Courtesy of Netflix

Back in May, PEOPLE confirmed that production on the series' fifth and final season was postponed amid the ongoing writers strike.

Creators, executive producers and showrunners the Duffer Brothers announced the delay on Twitter, sharing that "writing does not stop when filming begins."

"While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," they added in the tweet. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."

In February 2022, the Duffer Brothers shared that the series would be wrapping with season 5 while teasing the "supersized" season 4, which aired that summer.

They've since revealed to The Wrap in May 2022 that they "have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it."

Maya Hawke smiles at the premiere of Asteroid City in June 2023. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Maya, meanwhile, recently revealed a hilarious anecdote about the worst trouble she ever got in as a teenager, which involved a time she "lied" to her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

"I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," she said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, while promoting her latest role in Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City.

Laughing, the actress noted, "I can't believe I just said that," before adding of the incident, "My father was very, very upset."

At the time, Maya said Ethan, 52, "gave me a really hard time" — before she said something her he didn't expect: "He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?' "

Asteroid City costar Bryan Cranston encouraged the actress to "put that on a bumper sticker right now," before Maya shared that her famous dad actually respected her answer.

"He was like, 'F--- this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good. Foiled again!' " she said.

