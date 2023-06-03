Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance

The congressman spoke out as he jammed out to 2007's "Misery Business" with lead singer Hayley Williams

By
Published on June 3, 2023 11:59 AM
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Maxwell Frost, Hayley Williams. Photo:

Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW, Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost showed off his Paramore fandom on Friday night, all while condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis in the process.

Frost, Gen Z's first member of Congress, joined the band on stage at their gig in Washington, D.C. Friday, when vocalist Hayley Williams asked if he had any message to share with the crowd.

“F--- Ron DeSantis! F--- fascism," Frost, 26, yelled to applause.

Frost's call out of Florida's governor came as he joined Williams and crew for a special performance of "Misery Business," the band's 2007 hit that usually requires a live duet with an audience member or famous guest — such as Lil Uzi Vert earlier in the week.

And on Friday, the group picked Frost, who knew exactly how to get the crowd going.

"Very grateful for this moment," Frost wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of the interaction. "I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."

During the performance, Frost did what any Paramore super fan would — whipping his head back and forth, throwing his legs in the air, and belting out the song's iconic chorus.

Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Frost also shared a few photos with Williams after the show, and clarified his stance on DeSantis on Twitter after the curtain call.

“I said what I said,” he wrote, later responding "lol they’re so mad" to an account called "Conservative War Machine."

The congressman has also previously condemned DeSantis, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month. The Republican presidential nominee has dominated headlines in recent years by restricting voting rightsenacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" lawpoliticizing the concept of critical race theorypushing to ban gender-affirming medical carerefusing to order COVID vaccines for young children, and scolding students wearing masks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On CNN Newsroom in March, Frost expressed his views on DeSantis and his policies, sharing that "it seems like there’s a new victim, there’s a new bill every day," according to The Hill.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies," Frost said. "And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it.” 

Last May, well before his November 2022 election, Frost pleaded with DeSantis at a press conference to "take action" on gun violence, saying, "Gov. DeSantis, we're losing 100 people a day due to gun violence ... Floridians are dying." Frost, in turn, was escorted out in a viral clip, with DeSantis heard saying, "Nobody wants to hear from you."

"It looks like people do want to hear from me," Frost told PEOPLE in September when asked what he'd tell DeSantis now. "But it's not just about me. It's about us. We need to come together to save lives. If you're not ready to do that, then get out of the way."

Related Articles
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Transphobic Tweet on First Day of Pride Month
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig's Attacker, Who She Fended Off with Hot Coffee, Pleads Guilty
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup and Becoming the Face of the NHL: ‘I’m Just Being Myself’ (Exclusive)
Joe Biden speech
President Biden Falls During U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement: 'He's Fine,' Says White House
French Bulldog Saved From Sink
Rescuers Carefully Extract French Bulldog from Kitchen Sink After Pet Gets Paw Stuck in Drain
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Rosalynn Carter’s Tireless Advocacy on Topics of Mental Health and Caregiving Comes Full Circle
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized
Joe Biden
Biden Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community as Pride Month Begins, Denouncing ‘Hateful Laws’ and Violence
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Reportedly Caught on Tape Talking About Keeping Classified Document After Leaving White House
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
Tianas Bayou Adventure Attraction
PJ Morton to Create New Song for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Ride at Disney Parks (Exclusive)
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Wears Walking Boot in NYC After Breaking Her Toe in a Relatable Parenting Mishap
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Cruise Ship Nearly 'Destroyed' Sailing Through East Coast Storm with 80-mph Winds
WATCH: Cruise Passengers Share Terrifying Videos from 'Nightmare' Storm at Sea
Kayleigh McEnany
Donald Trump Slams His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Fox News Reporting