Dylan O'Brien and Ike Barinholtz Fumble for Answers in Trailer for 'Maximum Truth' (Exclusive)

Ike Barinholtz is a politician on a mission.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the David Stassen-directed mockumentary comedy Maximum Truth, which was co-written by and stars The Mindy Project alum Barinholtz, 46, with Dylan O'Brien also starring.

According to an official synopsis, Maximum Truth is about a "documentary film crew following political grifter Rick Klingman (Barinholtz) as he teams up with fellow 'operative' Simon (O’Brien) to take down a rival congressional candidate."

"Together they skirt around the fringes of polite society and protests anything in an effort to make money and a name for themselves."



The hilarious trailer opens with Barinholtz introducing his character Rick, "an attorney and a political consultant" who assures his audience he is not, despite what many may think, "a con artist or a fraud or a dirty trickster, or he can't name all three branches of government."

Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

"And they're wrong. I am simply a truth provider," he adds.



Rick is soon hired by a woman (Beth Grant, The Mindy Project) who wants him to dig up first on a Congressman hopeful (The Handmaid's Tale's Max Minghella).

"I have evidence that he may be a demon," she tells Rick.

"It might be hard to prove," he replies. "If it's true, that's a big deal."



Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

In his pursuit of the truth, Rick soon recruits the help of Simon (O'Brien, 31), who "led the boycott of Chipotle when they started serving soy-bizo."

After a series of wacky scenes plays out showing Rick and Simon's quest for information, Rick tells the camera, "The more I think about it and talk about it, I start to believe that truth."

"Then it becomes the truth," he adds.

“Maximum Truth is a fun, irreverent comedy about political grifters seeking fame and money with no regard for morals, ethics or basic honesty. Imagine if something that crazy were to happen in America today," Barinholtz and Stassen tell PEOPLE.



“The hardest part of making Maximum Truth, a story in which political grifters seek fame and money with no regard for morals, ethics or basic honesty, was finding inspiration in our current social landscape.”

The movie also stars Kiernan Shipka, Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows) and more.

Maximum Truth is in theaters and streaming June 23.