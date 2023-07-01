Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35

These pretty picks from Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, and more are all under $100

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on July 1, 2023 11:00AM EDT

July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Photo:

Getty Images / The Image Direct

Leggy mini dresses are fun for date nights and bachelorette parties, but no style is more of a staple in your summer dress roster than a flowy maxi. Celebrities are proving just how far maxi dresses can take you by wearing them everywhere from boats to backyards this season — and we found 11 on sale right now.

With long silhouettes and breezy fits, maxi dresses are comfy choices that take the fuss out of getting ready. Simply throw on a maxi dress, step into sandals or sneakers, and you’re good to go, whether you’re heading to brunch, running errands, or enjoying a vacation. Thanks to major markdowns at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, and Zappos, you can refresh your maxi dress lineup for less now. Shop 11 maxi dresses on sale under $100 below.

Maxi Dresses on Sale

Countless stars are styling maxi dresses with sandals for jaunts around town and heels for fancier occasions. Katie Holmes recently stepped out in a floral maxi dress and purple platform sandals in NYC while Paris Hilton donned an eye-catching pleated lavender maxi on a boat in France. And Just Like That… co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis both opted for maxi dresses while promoting season two of the show, with the former wearing a long sleeve black and white version and the latter sporting a trendy green puff sleeve pick.  

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift have also been spotted in maxi dresses recently — while arranging flowers, shopping, and hitting the studio — so the tried-and-true silhouette is still reigning supreme. Whether you prefer sleeveless or strapless, solid-colored or patterned, there’s a maxi dress on sale for you right now.

Try this tiered maxi dress on for size: With spaghetti straps and a breathable fit, this dress will keep you cool in the heat. Choose between 25 colors in this best-selling style, marked down to $35 at Amazon.

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti

Amazon

Pockets are always a bonus, and we found several maxi dresses with pockets on sale. This strapless dress, which is marked down to $40, has racked up over 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “stretchy and comfy” but still “super flattering,” while this more casual tank top maxi has earned nearly 14,000 perfect ratings from buyers. Reviewers rave about how lightweight and comfortable it is, calling it a “must-have summer dress.” Wear it for any occasion, even over swimsuits to the beach.

Anrabess Loose Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Hop on the Barbiecore bandwagon with this pink off-the-shoulder maxi dress — it’s discounted over 50 percent. Accessorize it with strappy heels and gold jewelry for summer weddings where you’ll be the best-dressed guest or keep it casual with flip-flops on a carefree getaway.

Steve Madden Guava Juice Maxi Dress

Zappos Steve Madden Guava Juice Dress

Zappos

Madewell currently has several pretty maxi dresses on sale, like this tie-back tiered option in white and seafoam green, or this classic white maxi dress with eyelet embellishments, a feminine detail celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton favor.

Madewell Embroidered Eyelet Tie-Back Cami Maxi Dress

Madewell Embroidered Eyelet Tie-Back Cami Midi Dress

Madewell

Keep things easy breezy this summer with maxi dresses of all styles. Take advantage of deep discounts this weekend and stock up on options you’ll wear on repeat this season while they're on sale at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, and Zappos.

BTFBM Button-Down Black Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap V Neck Dress Polka Dot

Amazon

Grace Karin Strapless Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women Strapless Casual Loose Ruched Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cross Neck Summer Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress Beach Tie Strap Smocked Long Dresses Pleated Sundress

Amazon

Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Black Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck

Amazon

Steve Madden Jules Cutout Maxi Dress

Zappos Steve Madden Jules Dress

Zappos

Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress

Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress

Madewell

J.Crew Tiered Cotton Voile Shift Dress in Purple Paisley

Jcrew Tiered cotton voile shift dress in purple paisley

Jcrew

