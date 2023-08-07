Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever' (Exclusive)

It's safe to say Max Greenfield had a marvelous time at Taylor Swift's show-stopping Eras Tour!

After attending Friday's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the New Girl alum called it "one of the greatest experiences of my entire life."



"I don't know why. Yeah, I don't even ... It's too soon after," Greenfield, 43, exclusively told PEOPLE at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Sunday. "It's only been two days since. I feel hungover."

Clarifying that he "didn't drink or anything," Greenfield explained, "I was drunk on Taylor Swift."

"We'd been waiting for about a year to go to it, and it lived up to everything," added Greenfield, who attended the concert with his wife Tess Sanchez and their two kids. "It was the best vibe ever."



Friday marked Greenfield's first time seeing Swift, 33, in concert. Although, many years prior to attending, the Grammy winner starred in guest appearance on the season 2 finale of New Girl, called "Elaine's Big Day." He even nodded to Swift's role as the titular Elaine, showing off a friendship bracelet he wore to the concert that said, "Elaine's Big Day."

"I'll never take them off," the Neighborhood star said of his friendship bracelets. "I had been wearing the 'Our Song' bracelet for a full month before the show and then, she played it [and it] felt like an out-of-body experience. I don't even really know how to describe it yet, but it was fantastic."

Greenfield added, "Being in that arena with all those people celebrating Taylor and her music and everything, it was just like, it was wild. It was the best feeling I've had. It was the perfect antidote to COVID and the [SAG-AFTRA] strike that we find ourselves in."

Following Greenfield's Eras Tour festivities, the actor stopped by the MPTF NextGen Summer Party on Sunday. The fundraising event aimed to support industry members who are directly affected by the ongoing strikes, which have shut down production on a vast majority of projects.

"It's better to be out there than alone at home feeling isolated from all of this. You know, being out there, being able to do what you can, being here tonight, being here to support the MPTF, I feel like this is what we should be doing and be supporting the people that are affected by this the most," Greenfield said. "And supporting them specifically during this time up until when this thing gets wrapped up."