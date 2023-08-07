Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever' (Exclusive)

The 'New Girl' alum told PEOPLE that while he "didn't drink or anything" at the Eras Tour, he "was drunk on Taylor Swift"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Abby Stern
Abby Stern Author hoto
Abby Stern

Abby Stern is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She’s been writing about entertainment, fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle content for over fifteen years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever'
Photo:

Max Greenfield/Instagram, Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty

It's safe to say Max Greenfield had a marvelous time at Taylor Swift's show-stopping Eras Tour!

After attending Friday's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the New Girl alum called it "one of the greatest experiences of my entire life."

"I don't know why. Yeah, I don't even ... It's too soon after," Greenfield, 43, exclusively told PEOPLE at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Sunday. "It's only been two days since. I feel hungover."

Clarifying that he "didn't drink or anything," Greenfield explained, "I was drunk on Taylor Swift."

"We'd been waiting for about a year to go to it, and it lived up to everything," added Greenfield, who attended the concert with his wife Tess Sanchez and their two kids. "It was the best vibe ever."

Friday marked Greenfield's first time seeing Swift, 33, in concert. Although, many years prior to attending, the Grammy winner starred in guest appearance on the season 2 finale of New Girl, called "Elaine's Big Day." He even nodded to Swift's role as the titular Elaine, showing off a friendship bracelet he wore to the concert that said, "Elaine's Big Day."

"I'll never take them off," the Neighborhood star said of his friendship bracelets. "I had been wearing the 'Our Song' bracelet for a full month before the show and then, she played it [and it] felt like an out-of-body experience. I don't even really know how to describe it yet, but it was fantastic."

Greenfield added, "Being in that arena with all those people celebrating Taylor and her music and everything, it was just like, it was wild. It was the best feeling I've had. It was the perfect antidote to COVID and the [SAG-AFTRA] strike that we find ourselves in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Following Greenfield's Eras Tour festivities, the actor stopped by the MPTF NextGen Summer Party on Sunday. The fundraising event aimed to support industry members who are directly affected by the ongoing strikes, which have shut down production on a vast majority of projects.

"It's better to be out there than alone at home feeling isolated from all of this. You know, being out there, being able to do what you can, being here tonight, being here to support the MPTF, I feel like this is what we should be doing and be supporting the people that are affected by this the most," Greenfield said. "And supporting them specifically during this time up until when this thing gets wrapped up."

Related Articles
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'
Mindy Kaling goes to Taylor Swift's first LA Eras Tour stop.
Mindy Kaling Raves About Taylor Swift Concert: 'The First Night of the L.A. Eras Tour Was Everything!'
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Jennie garth's kids from the people taylor swift party
Jennie Garth's Three Daughters Look All Grown Up at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Mom: Photos
Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Gigi Hadid Shows off Era's Tour Bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's Concert in California
Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Enjoy Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert in L.A.
Colman Domingo attends 76th Annual Tony Awards; Angus Cloud attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith
Colman Domingo Remembers Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud: He 'Was Pure Light and Joy' (Exclusive)
Josh Allen Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Tease
Josh Allen Teases Travis Kelce Over the Chiefs Star’s Failed Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His Number
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Takes the Stage in L.A., Plus Billie Eilish in Chicago, Billy Crystal and More
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora wearing Andamane at Big Slap Festival for her performance in Malmo, Sweden
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Show PDA On Stage in Sweden, Plus Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto and More
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Midsummer Night Drinks, At the Home Of David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris Residence
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Host in the Hamptons, Plus Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are seen on August 02, 2023 in Los Angeles
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Spend Time in L.A., Plus Carly Rae Jepsen, Mindy Kaling and More
*EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Sandoval is pictured returning home and unloading a Fender amp after a run around town.
Tom Sandoval Heads Into His L.A. Home, Plus Kelsea Ballerini, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Lopez and More
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie Says 'Hello' to Fans in Minnesota, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Summer Walker and More