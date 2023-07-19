Max Greenfield and His Wife Adopt Dog Who Spent 400 Days Waiting for a Home: 'She Was the One'

Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield and his wife Tess Sanchez adopted a dog who spent 400 days in a Los Angeles shelter. Photo:

Max Greenfield/Instagram

Max Greenfield has a furry new family member!

The New Girl star, 43, and his casting director wife, Tess Sanchez, have adopted a dog. Greenfield proudly introduced the adorable pup in an Instagram post on Thursday which featured a photo of him and Sanchez posing on the grass with their new pooch.

"Meet Darlene," the actor wrote, adding the hashtag #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld and tagging the rescue organization Wags and Walks.

The rescue followed up with its own Instagram post, announcing the exciting news that Darlene had found a forever home after a very long wait for the 6-year-old pit bull mix.

"We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates @iammaxgreenfield & @tesssanchezgreenfield! ❤️🎉" Wags and Walks wrote in the caption, using the name the dog had before Greenfield's family chose to call the pup Darlene.

"According to them, 'Darlin is a million-dollar dog. We knew she was the one the first day we brought her home!'" the rescue added before giving a shout-out to the foster family who helped ready Darlene for her new home.

"Special thanks to our community and Darlin's incredible foster family for giving lots of love, care and helping set Darlin up for success in her adoptive home. We couldn't be more grateful!"

Wags and Walks' post included a sweet photo of Greenfield and Sanchez cuddling up to their new pet and a video of Darlene running and playing in the grass as she seemingly checked out her new digs.

Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield's new dog Darlene shows off her cool outfit.

Max Greenfield/Instagram

The social media post also included a hilarious photo of Greenfield and his new pet making matching faces for the camera and a shot of the pooch showing off her cool 'fit — a multicolored bandana around her neck and a red baseball cap worn backward.

Last October, Greenfield got New Girl fans' hopes up when he revealed in an interview that he might consider taking part in a reboot of the popular show, which aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. But while he said he's intrigued by the idea of reuniting the whimsical roommates, he admitted to having some concerns.

"I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," The Neighborhood star told E! News. "It would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."

Tess Sanchez and Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Greenfield pointed to Lisa Kudrow's previous comments about a Friends reboot — and why it should never happen with the original cast. "I thought Lisa Kudrow said something really insightful when they were doing the Friends reunion," he said. "The writers worked really hard on wrapping it all up in a way that was hopefully satisfying to the audience and satisfying to these characters."

New Girl ended with a time jump and apparent happy endings for the main characters. "If you go back into it, it means you got to undo that, and that to me is argument enough to really question whether to go back or not," Greenfield said.

In addition, he pointed out that New Girl only ended five years ago. "The other part of it is, 'It wasn't that long ago,'" he noted.

