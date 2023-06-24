Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test Kits Called 'The Results Are In'

"We can unite families," said the former host of the 'Maury' show, which famously featured guests in paternity disputes

Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 24, 2023
Maury Povich to launch at-home paternity tests
Maury Povitch announced he's launching an at-home paternity test business called "The Results Are In.".

David Livingston/Getty 

Maury Povich is taking his infamous paternity tests from the screen into homes.

The former Maury host, 84, revealed to TMZ that he's launched a new at-home paternity test business one year after his popular daytime show — which often featured guests in paternity disputes — came to an end.

Povich told the outlet that his business partner approached him with the idea of marketing at-home paternity test kits in partnership with DNA Diagnostic Center (DDC), the same company which ran the paternity tests on the show for years. The TV personality said the prospect was enough to get him to say, “I’m in.”

“I’m in, only because I know this,” he said in a video. “I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years, so I know exactly what’s going on and how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers and fathers who think they're the fathers."

He added, “We can unite families after a long period of time.”

The at-home tests are called “The Results Are In,” after Povich's popular catchphrase on the show, which he would use to build anticipation for the test outcome.

The kits, which were already available on DDC's website prior to Povich’s announcement, include materials and instructions for how to take a DNA sample.

Povich said DDC can provide a 99% accuracy rate, and the tests are all done confidentially — as opposed to Maury, which disclosed the results live. Customers receive their results within two to three business days.

Maury Povich
Maury Povich. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I've seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” Povich said in a separate statement. “With 'The Results Are In,' we're making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need."

The DDC, which is one of the largest private DNA-testing firms, boasts on its website that it has been the Maury show’s primary lab for paternity testing since 1998, saying, “Together we've provided accurate DNA answer[s] to hundreds and hundreds of people from all walks of life.”

PEOPLE confirmed last March that Povich's long-running daytime talk show series would be ending after 31 years. Original episodes of the series aired through September, and the show now lives on in syndication.

"I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show," Povich told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'"

