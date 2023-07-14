Mauricio Umansky Shows Off Weight Loss amid Separation – and Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke

Mauricio Umansky shared a look at his fitness transformation 10 days after news broke that he and Kyle Richards have separated after 27 years of marriage.

"I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise," the real estate broker, 53, wrote in the caption for a series of Instagram photos that showcased his weight loss journey.

Umansky began the post with two pictures of himself as he stood in front of a mirror at a gym. He followed the selfies with a shirtless throwback photo.

"6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year," Umansky continued in the caption. "I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol."

While the business owner was met with praise in the comment section, Richards, 54, also saw his transformation and left a comment. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, "Must be ozempic 😜🤣." Umansky replied to Richards, writing, " 😂😂😂 must be."

Richards was referring to Ozempic, a drug approved by the FDA for those with type 2 diabetes. However, it has become popular among celebrities for weight loss. Some doctors have expressed frustration with the trend.

"The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told PEOPLE. "We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity."

"You're taking away from patients with diabetes," Apovian continued. "We have lifesaving drugs… and the United States public that really needs these drugs can't get them."



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Richards has been accused of using Ozempic herself but denied using the drug in a January Instagram comment. In an interview with ExtraTV in February, Richards called the allegations "frustrating" because she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," she said. "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram hours after sources told PEOPLE they have been separated for a while but continue living together amicably.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the source said on July 3. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the statement read in part. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."