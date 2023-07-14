Mauricio Umansky Shows Off Weight Loss amid Separation – and Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke

"I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise," Umansky shared on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 14, 2023 11:26PM EDT
Mauricio Umansky
Photo:

Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

Mauricio Umansky shared a look at his fitness transformation 10 days after news broke that he and Kyle Richards have separated after 27 years of marriage.

"I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise," the real estate broker, 53, wrote in the caption for a series of Instagram photos that showcased his weight loss journey.

Umansky began the post with two pictures of himself as he stood in front of a mirror at a gym. He followed the selfies with a shirtless throwback photo.

"6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year," Umansky continued in the caption. "I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol."

While the business owner was met with praise in the comment section, Richards, 54, also saw his transformation and left a comment. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, "Must be ozempic 😜🤣." Umansky replied to Richards, writing, " 😂😂😂 must be."

Richards was referring to Ozempic, a drug approved by the FDA for those with type 2 diabetes. However, it has become popular among celebrities for weight loss. Some doctors have expressed frustration with the trend.

"The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told PEOPLE. "We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity."

"You're taking away from patients with diabetes," Apovian continued. "We have lifesaving drugs… and the United States public that really needs these drugs can't get them."

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules" premiere party

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Richards has been accused of using Ozempic herself but denied using the drug in a January Instagram comment. In an interview with ExtraTV in February, Richards called the allegations "frustrating" because she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," she said. "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram hours after sources told PEOPLE they have been separated for a while but continue living together amicably.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the source said on July 3. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the statement read in part. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Related Articles
Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss and Battle With Depression: 'I Really Wanna Be Here for a Long Time'
Fat Joe Shares 200-Lb. Weight Loss and How He Pushed 'Forward' After Battle with Depression
Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric Surgery — What to Know About the Weight Loss Procedure
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Before and After Photos of Breast Reduction Surgery
Ty Pennington went from fine at Barbie Premiere to having major surgery two days later
Ty Pennington Recovering from Surgery After an Abscess was 'Closing Off My Airway': 'I Could Barely Breathe'
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna’s 'Pain Is Getting Better' amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'
: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)
Christina Applegate MS Update
Christina Applegate Earns Emmy Nomination for 'Dead to Me' Amid MS Journey: 'It’s Been Quite a Ride'
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'The New Me'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Redefining' His Fitness Journey Outside of Work and the 'Fear of Failure' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Johnny Depp Honors Death of Terminally Ill 'Pirates of The Caribbean' Fan: ‘Sail on My Fellow Captain’
Garcelle Beauvais attends the Netflix New York Special Screening of Survival Of The Thickest; Kyle Richards attends the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala
Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Is 'Hanging in There' After Separation from Mauricio Umansky