Maui Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 106 People: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for What I Saw’

The latest number of wildfire fatalities was confirmed by Maui County on Tuesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 06:39AM EDT
Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina National Guard 081023
Maui wildfires death toll rises to 106. Photo:

MASTER SGT ANDREW JACKSON HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The official death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 106 people. 

The latest number of fatalities was confirmed in an update from Maui County on Tuesday, which also stated that only five victims have so far been identified. 

On Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced the official total of fatalities then stood at 99 people in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

First reported on Aug. 8, the devastating wildfires have affected the areas of Lahaina and Kula on the island.

On Tuesday, according to a post on the Maui County Facebook page, the fire in Kula was 75 percent contained, while the fire in Lahaina was 85 percent contained and had affected an estimated area of 2,170 acres. 

Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina 081023
Lahaina has been devastated by the fires.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Also on Tuesday, Maui County and the Maui Police Department released the identities of two victims: Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, both of Lahaina.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time.”

Three other people have also been identified and authorities said their names will be released when their families are notified.

Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina 081123
Lahaina in Maui.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One family also told local media outlet Hawaii News Now they had lost four members who were trying to escape the fires. 

“On behalf of our family, we bid aloha to our beloved parents, Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, as well as our dear sister Salote Takafua and her son, Tony Takafua,” the family said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Green told CNN on Tuesday that the death toll could still rise significantly, with much of the search areas still needing to be covered. 

“Over the course of the next several weeks, we’ll be able to confirm who passed away. But it’s going to be very difficult going,” Green said. 

The governor also said many people died on a highway down by the ocean in western Maui.

“I think many of the fatalities that we’ll ultimately discover, a higher percentage will be from there,” he said. “But now that we’re going to the houses, we are not sure what we will see. We’re hopeful and praying that it’s not large, large numbers.”

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

“A lot of people had to run and left all they had behind. They don’t have their phones – the phones are incinerated,” Green added.

There are now 185 people on search-and-recovery teams, he said Tuesday. 

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell arrived in Hawaii on Saturday at the direction of President Joe Biden. “Nothing can prepare you for what I saw during my time here, and nothing can prepare them for the emotional toll of the impact that this severe event has taken on them,” she said in a press conference on Monday. 

“The coming days and the weeks, they’re going to be tough,” she continued. “They’re going to be difficult as people process what they have lost and what the road ahead looks like.  But we are going to be with the people of Hawaii, as I have committed to the governor, every step of the way. 

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the death toll makes the wildfires the deadliest in the U.S. in more than 100 years.

Lahaina resident Amanda Bratton, 28, who was in Georgia planning her wedding as the fires spread, told PEOPLE her community had been devastated. 

"Our whole town is gone. Our jobs are gone. Our house is gone," she said. "Our cars are gone and our whole community is just, I mean, it's the entire town. So it's like I've never seen anything this tragic since 9-11. It's like, what do you do when you weren't expecting your entire town, all the buildings and businesses and houses, to just be wiped out?"

Related Articles
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday: 'Forever More'
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
60 People Found in Single Home Seeking Refuge from Maui Wildfires Now 'Reunited with Their Families'
: Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi Announce Family Is Funding Emergency Plane to Bring Support to Maui
Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi Announce Family Is Funding Emergency Plane to Bring Support to Maui
Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic
Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'
3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Utah Lake, Being Struck by Propelle
Boy, 3, Dies After Falling from Boat and Being Struck by Propeller: 'We Are Devastated,' Says Family
Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Otter Attack Speaks Out
Rare Otter Attack Seriously Injures Montana Woman: 'I Have Lost Almost Half of My Right Ear'
District Dogs Rhode Island Avenue Washington DC Dogs died after flooding
Multiple Pets Dead After Flash Flooding Hits Washington, D.C. Dog Daycare
Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
After Losing Home, Maui First Responder Is Hoping to Find Missing Victims in the Ocean (Exclusive)
Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens
Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28 Following Motorcycle Crash: His 'Light Shined Brightly'
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green Confirms 99 Dead in Maui Wildfires: 'Tragedy Beyond Tragedy'
HELENA, MONTANA - JUNE 12: Youth plaintiffs await the start of the nation's first youth climate change trial at Montana's First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana.
Montana Judge Rules in Favor of Youth Activists in First-of-Its-Kind Climate Change Trial
Sheryl Ferguson
California Judge Allegedly Texts Staff: 'I Just Shot My Wife. I Won't Be in Tomorrow,' Prosecutors Say
Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
21-Year-Old Woman Dies After 300-Foot Fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii
Firefighters Reportedly Struggled to Find Water as They Battled the Deadly Maui Fires
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires