Maui Death Toll Rises to at Least 36 as Wildfires Continue to Burn: 'There's Nothing Left,' Says Resident

Lahaina, a town favored by tourists on the northwest coast, has been devastated by the fire

Published on August 10, 2023 11:12AM EDT
An arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023.
A view of the damage in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo:

CARTER BARTO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

The Maui wildfires have now claimed the lives of at least 36 people, as three separate fires across the Hawaiian island continue to burn uncontrolled, authorities said Thursday.

A Maui county spokesperson told Hawaii News Now that all of the victims were found in Lahaina, the historic tourist town on the island’s northwest coast that has been leveled by the disaster.

“These past few days, the resolve of our families, business and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement posted to Facebook. “With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other in this inconsolable time.”

In an update at 10:30 p.m. HST on Wednesday, the Maui Fire Department reported no significant changes to the three fires — located in Lahaina, Upcountry and the Pūlehu/Kīhei areas, and said that there “are no containment numbers at this time." The fire department has been dealing with multiple flare-ups.

At first light Thursday, the fire department said it planned to conduct an assessment of the situation, adding that additional backup from Honolulu had been requested.

As first responders and local government continue to assess the unprecedented disaster, tourists are being evacuated to the island’s main airport in Kahului, via shuttle buses from West Maui, starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. HST, according to the County of Maui

American Airlines and United Airlines are sending empty planes to the island so that they can help expedite the evacuation of visitors, the airlines said on Thursday, NBC News reported.

“We’ve canceled today’s inbound flights to Kahului Airport so our planes can fly empty to Maui and be used as passenger flights back to the mainland,” United said in a statement.

PEOPLE did not immediately receive responses to their requests for comment to United and American.

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

Ty O'Neil/AP Photo

Meanwhile, four shelters across the county are housing more than 2,100 people, and the American Red Cross has put in an urgent call for more volunteers, per Hawaii News Now.

In Lahaina, residents are continuing to process the devastation.

“Every single person that I work with, the people that I see at the bank, the grocery store, everyone I know is now homeless,” Maui resident Dustin Kaleiopu told the Today show on Thursday. “In 36 hours, our town has been burnt to ash. There’s nothing left.”

Officials are warning the death toll could go up, as they continue to fight the “large and fast-moving fires,” Adam Weintraub, communications director for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said on Good Morning America during a Thursday interview.

“It’s only recently that we’ve started to get our arms around them and contain them,” Weintraub said. “So, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst.”

