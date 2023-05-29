Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'

While on stage with his band The 1975, Matty Healy told the crowd that all requests to "address it" will be "ignored" during his set

By Rachel DeSantis
Updated on May 29, 2023 11:28 AM
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. Photo:

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Matty Healy is focused on the music.

The 1975 frontman — who has been linked to Taylor Swift in recent weeks — appeared to address romance rumors at a concert this weekend by specifically not addressing speculation about his love life.

Healy, dressed in a white lab coat and glasses, opened his band’s set on Saturday at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland with a cryptic message to the crowd.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he asked. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

The “Oh Caroline” singer, 34, and Swift, 33, have been linked since early May, and were spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday. Reps for the stars have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Healy’s performance came just days after Swift offered her fans a similarly vague update while onstage in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” she told the crowd before performing “Question…?” “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Though the pair have yet to comment on their romance, they’ve been spotted in public together several times, including at Electric Lady Studios in New York on May 15 alongside stars like Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Healy was also in attendance for all three of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia, and was seen taking in the performance with Swift’s dad Scott and pals like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

“Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, while another insider added: “They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic.”

On Friday, the “Lavender Haze” singer released Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which included the new vault track “You’re Losing Me.”

Many fans believe the song — which finds the singer asking herself whether she should stay in a failing relationship and try to fix it or throw in the towel — is about her split from actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

