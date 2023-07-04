Matty Healy Admits He’d ‘Take Back’ What He ‘Got Wrong’ About Past Controversies at London Show

The 1975 frontman said despite his mistakes he is 'f------ proud of myself'

Published on July 4, 2023
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs headlining Parklife Festival 2023 at Heaton Park on June 11, 2023
Matty Healy seemingly addressed his recent controversy at his London show over the weekend.

While on stage, The 1975 frontman, 34, explained to fans that the purpose behind what he says and does is good, but sometimes he messes up, without directly apologizing or mentioning what exactly he was referring to.

“I was always trying stuff and some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong,” the musician admitted. “But you know what, there's a lot of things that I've said, jokes that I've made, that I would take back. You know what, there's probably a couple of f------ songs that I’d take back if I had the choice.”

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival 2023 at Sofienberg Park on June 15, 2023

Rune Hellestad - Corbis

Healy went on to tell the crowd that his “favorite art” is about making his fans “laugh and feel good." He mentioned his song, “Love Me,” and joked that “it doesn’t make sense unless I’m taking the piss out of myself."

“I'm not a nonchalant person,” Healy said. “I'm not somebody who takes things for granted, so I was excited and The 1975 isn't a dry band, there's a lot of irony in it.”

The “It’s Not Living” singer added: “I get a bit excited, and you know what, I’m f------ proud of myself.”

In February, Healy appeared on the podcast, The Adam Friedland Show, when he explained that he recently slid into Ice Spice’s DMs, and she had not replied. Upon mentioning the rapper, 23, who has a Black father and a mother of Dominican descent, Friedland and Mullen joked that she was an "Inuit Spice Girl," and continued to joke using Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy did not partake but laughed along with the hosts.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at Southside Festival 2023 at Take-off Gewerbepark on June 16, 2023

During a March interview with The New Yorker, the "About You" singer acknowledged that he'd purposely baited his fans "a little bit," but felt that was not the point. Healy's stage persona is that of a "woke" liberal condemning things like climate change and toxic masculinity, though he often blurs lines on what is real and what he considers an acted "bit.”

"It doesn't actually matter,” Healy said. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen.”

He continued: "If it does, you're either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."

Ice Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Ice Spice — who is a self-proclaimed fan of The 1975 — received an onstage apology from Healy during a concert in New Zealand in April, where he told the crowd he "never meant to hurt anybody."

"Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a dick," he said of "Munch" rapper. "I love you Ice Spice…. It's OK for me to be like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be perceived as mean-hearted."

He went on to say, “We all get it wrong, and I just have to do it in public and then apologize,” noting that he was “genuinely sorry."

Rina Sawayama and Matty Healy

This came before Rina Sawayama appeared to call out Healy just last week at her Glasonbury Festival set.

The pop star, 32, took a moment to explain why she wrote her song "STFU," sharing that it was because she was "sick and tired of microaggressions."

"So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast," Sawayama said, seemingly referring to Healy. "He also owns my masters. I've had enough."

