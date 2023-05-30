Matty Healy Addresses Backlash over Podcast Controversy: 'They're Demonstrating Something So Base Level'

"It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' And I kind of want them to do that," the musician said

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 30, 2023 06:50 PM
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil
Matty Healy. Photo:

Mauricio Santana/Getty

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is speaking out on the ways in which he believes comments he made on a podcast about the rapper Ice Spice were misconstrued.

In an interview with The New Yorker published Monday, the musician, 34, opened up about the growing backlash he's received since appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast in February.

While on the podcast, Healy told hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen that he’d recently slid into Ice Spice’s DMs, and she had not replied. Upon mentioning the rapper (who has a Black father and a mother of Dominican descent), Friedland and Mullen joked that she was an "Inuit Spice Girl," and continued to joke using Chinese and Hawaiian accents; Healy did not partake, but laughed along with the hosts.

Matty Healy of The 1975
Matty Healy.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

During his interview with The New Yorker, the "About You" singer acknowledged in a March conversation with writer Jia Tolentino that he'd purposely baited his fans "a little bit," but felt that was not the point (Healy's stage persona is that of a "woke" liberal condemning things like climate change and toxic masculinity, though he often blurs lines on what is real and what he considers an acted "bit").

"It doesn't actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen," he said. "If it does, you're either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)

Ice Spice — who is a self-proclaimed fan of The 1975 — received an onstage apology from Healy during a concert in New Zealand in April, where he told the crowd he "never meant to hurt anybody."

"Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a dick," he said of the 23-year-old rapper. "I love you Ice Spice…. It's OK for me to be like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be perceived as mean-hearted."

He continued: "We all get it wrong, and I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice and my life's just a bit weird. But I am genuinely sorry if I upset her 'cause I f---ing love her."

Ice Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award
Ice Spice.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

The "Princess Diana" rapper recently joined Healy's rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to perform their new remixed version of "Karma." Though Healy and Swift have been linked since early May, the "Karma" duet and music video were recorded months earlier, Swift, 33, said.

In his conversation with The New Yorker, Healy insisted he was no longer interested in being "publicly correct."

"I've done my decade of trying to be that," he said, in a chat the journalist wrote had taken place one month before his appearance on the podcast. "I'm more interested in actually being wrong, and people seeing that, and knowing what's right because of it."

In a post-podcast conversation, he continued: "I think the whole exaggeration of my s--- throughout the past year and a half, maybe it proves there's something oppositional happening, that I'm getting something out of my system. Because the truth is, I'm really quite anxious. We're all anxious, but at the moment I'm really anxious."

matty healy
Matty Healy. Mauricio Santana/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, producer Jack Antonoff — who worked with Healy on his band's most recent album Being Funny in a Foreign Language — defended the singer-songwriter as "a deeply sincere person" prone to being "misunderstood because of how much he enjoys a bit."

"If you don't know him, if you don't get him, because you're not really tuned in to the work, you might assume a cynicism that is literally not there," he said.

Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage
Matty Healy.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Healy recently came as close as he has to discussing his romance with Swift at a UK music festival over the weekend, cryptically telling the crowd that he would specifically not be addressing speculation about his love life.

"Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he asked. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

Related Articles
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police
Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen during 1994 Van Halen Golf Tournament in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Sammy Hagar Says It's 'Very Important' That He 'Buried a Hatchet' with Eddie Van Halen Before His Death
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Plays Bartender During Surprise Appearance at Atlanta Brewery: 'Beers on Me!'
dogstar. guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Reunites Onstage for the First Time in 20 Years
Card Placeholder Image
Kesha Announces 20-City Tour in Support of Vulnerable New Album 'Gag Order': 'Who's Turning Up?'
tina turner people cover
Tina Turner Wasn't 'Scared of Death' After 'Wonderful Last Part of Life,' Says Longtime Friend (Exclusive)
Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Zayn Malik Addresses Fans for First Time in Months: 'Love and Adore You and See Everything You Do for Me'
Michael Buble Shares Moment His Grammy Award Arrives in Mail: Being in Canada Things Sometimes Take a Little Bit Longer
Michael Bublé's Grammy Arrives in Mail 3 Months After Win: ‘Being in Canada Things Take a Little Bit Longer’
Celine Dion
Why Céline Dion Really Canceled Her Shows: 'The Goal Is to Tour Again For Sure,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Thirsts Over Shirtless Fiancé Orlando Bloom: ‘Hawwt Diggityyyy Dawwg’
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival