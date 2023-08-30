Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of All Four Daughters Posing on First Day of School

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are parents to four daughters: Tyler, Hunter and twins Sawyer and Chandler

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 04:33PM EDT
Kelly Stafford back to school
Photo:

Kelly Stafford/Instagram

Matthew Stafford's little girls are heading back to school!

On Tuesday, the NFL star's wife Kelly Stafford shared some sweet photos of their four daughters posing together on their first day of school.

The first snap shows all four girls, Tyler, 3, Hunter, 5, and twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, standing side by side in front of their house, smiling with their arms around each other.

While the older three girls are ready for school in their uniforms, Tyler looks too cute in a teal and yellow dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The girls also take turns holding up signs about themselves as well as making some silly faces for the camera.

"First day of school!" Kelly captioned the post.

The Los Angeles Rams player celebrated with his family after his team won the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback was seen commemorating the joyous occasion with his wife Kelly and their four daughters, grinning ear to ear while holding two of his girls.

The entire Stafford family was later seen playing in the blue and yellow confetti on the field at SoFi Stadium. Matthew and his wife Kelly shared an emotional kiss as the quarterback knelt on the ground with his children.

Related Articles
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford Celebrates 2022 Super Bowl Win by Playing in Confetti with Wife Kelly and Daughters
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford Is Struggling to Connect With Younger Teammates: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’
lacheys first day of school
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Kids Brooklyn and Phoenix Smile Together in First Day of School Photos
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attends the Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee; Vivianne Decker
Jessie James Decker Celebrates Daughter's First Day of School: 'My Baby Is Growing Up So Fast'
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughters Are 'Growing Up Way Too Fast' in Adorable First Day of School Photos
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford Refutes False Rumors: 'I Do Not Have Cancer'
Matthew Stafford Tom Brady
Tom Brady Advises Matthew Stafford to 'Mix in Water' During Super Bowl Parade a Year After His Own
matthew stafford and wife
Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Video of Quarterback's Send-Off Before First Super Bowl: 'What a Moment'
Cooper Kupp
Rams' Cooper Kupp Named MVP of the 2022 Super Bowl
Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford and Husband Matthew Mourn Death of Family Dog Marley: 'My First Baby Girl'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
odell beckham
Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win
John Legend and son
John Legend Shares Adorable Photos of Son Miles' First NFL Game
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Reportedly Apologizes for Throwing Pretzel at Opposing Team's Fan