Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of All Four Daughters Posing on First Day of School

Matthew Stafford's little girls are heading back to school!

On Tuesday, the NFL star's wife Kelly Stafford shared some sweet photos of their four daughters posing together on their first day of school.

The first snap shows all four girls, Tyler, 3, Hunter, 5, and twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, standing side by side in front of their house, smiling with their arms around each other.

While the older three girls are ready for school in their uniforms, Tyler looks too cute in a teal and yellow dress.

The girls also take turns holding up signs about themselves as well as making some silly faces for the camera.

"First day of school!" Kelly captioned the post.

The Los Angeles Rams player celebrated with his family after his team won the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback was seen commemorating the joyous occasion with his wife Kelly and their four daughters, grinning ear to ear while holding two of his girls.

The entire Stafford family was later seen playing in the blue and yellow confetti on the field at SoFi Stadium. Matthew and his wife Kelly shared an emotional kiss as the quarterback knelt on the ground with his children.