Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Looks All Grown Up as He Makes His Social Media Debut

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's son has made his social media debut.

After the couple announced on Friday that they were allowing son Levi to join Instagram and TikTok in celebration of his 15th birthday, the teen posted an introduction video for his followers on each platform.

In his very first post to his Instagram, where he plans to discuss surfing, fashion and family, Levi introduced himself.

"Hi, I'm Levi," he says as a collage of moments from his life recently starts to play. The teen can be seen swimming, surfing, snowboarding and riding a bike.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The teen's interests aren't just active ones, however, as he can also be seen cooking, checking out cameras and spending time with family.

As the quick scenes unfold, an iconic quote said by his dad's character in Dazed and Confused plays.

"Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow," McConaughey says in character as David Wooderson. "You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

As his first Instagram Story, Levi reposted his parents' joint Instagram post announcing he'd be joining social media with the caption, "Mamma and Papai thank you!!"

The parents, who also share 10-year-old Livingston and 13-year-old Vida, expressed their feelings their son was "ready for" this step in their Instagram announcement.

"He knows who he is," McConaughey, 53, said, adding, "He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share."

