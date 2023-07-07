Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Looks All Grown Up as He Makes His Social Media Debut

Matthew McConaughey's teen son is ready to tell his own story

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Levi McCounaughey Instagram
Photo:

Levi McCounaughey/ Instagram

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's son has made his social media debut.

After the couple announced on Friday that they were allowing son Levi to join Instagram and TikTok in celebration of his 15th birthday, the teen posted an introduction video for his followers on each platform.

In his very first post to his Instagram, where he plans to discuss surfing, fashion and family, Levi introduced himself.

"Hi, I'm Levi," he says as a collage of moments from his life recently starts to play. The teen can be seen swimming, surfing, snowboarding and riding a bike.

The teen's interests aren't just active ones, however, as he can also be seen cooking, checking out cameras and spending time with family.

As the quick scenes unfold, an iconic quote said by his dad's character in Dazed and Confused plays.

"Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow," McConaughey says in character as David Wooderson. "You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."

Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

As his first Instagram Story, Levi reposted his parents' joint Instagram post announcing he'd be joining social media with the caption, "Mamma and Papai thank you!!"

The parents, who also share 10-year-old Livingston and 13-year-old Vida, expressed their feelings their son was "ready for" this step in their Instagram announcement.

"He knows who he is," McConaughey, 53, said, adding, "He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share."

