: Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi Announce Family Is Funding Emergency Plane to Bring Support to Maui

Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey are spreading the word about their efforts to help Hawaiians in need.

The father and son took to Instagram in a video Tuesday as news from the devastating wildfires in Maui continues to trickle in, sharing their intent to provide support.

"McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui," they captioned the video.



"@Baby2Baby is working with their partners on the ground including @alohadiaperbank @mauifoodbank @hawaiidiaperbank @pacificbirthcollective @mauirapidresponse. Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it. If you would like to support relief efforts, please visit @baby2baby - @jklivinfoundation."

In the video, the two share their upset at the devastation facing Hawaiians and plan of action for helping out.

"The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stablize to stay alive. Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, 'This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.'"

The actor, 53, continued, "If you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they're doing or any other way you can help. There's a lot of help that's needed."

Levi, 15, agreed, adding, "Yeah, they're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."

After becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century, the death toll from the wildfire disaster in Hawaii rose to 99 people, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shared its own update on Monday afternoon, advising that 300 FEMA employees and 140 search and rescue teams have been deployed "with more on the way." Green added that it has become a mission of "searching for those that we have lost."