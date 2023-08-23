Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves McConaughey Says His ‘Getting High, Laid Back’ Image isn’t Real

"He's like his mom," the model and entrepreneur said of her actor husband in a new podcast interview

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey . Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Camila Alves McConaughey is lifting the lid on what her husband Matthew McConaughey is really like. 

The model and entrepreneur, 41, says that Oscar winner Matthew is nothing like the image some fans once had of him and is instead more like his mom, Kay McConaughey.

"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," she said on the Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. "Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

Camila — who shares three children with Matthew, 53, — went on to describe his true personality.

Matthew McConaughey and mom Mary Kathleen McCabe arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Lincoln Lawyer" at the ArcLight Hollywood on March 10, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
Alves said husband McConaughey has similar traits to his mom Kay. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom," she said. "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."

Camila also opened up about early clashes with her mother-in-law Kay and how they built a close relationship. “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” the model recalled. 

Camila said the 91-year-old would call her by "Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names” and would speak in broken Spanish to her, and and detailed a game-changing confrontation they had during a trip to Istanbul. 

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Alves revealed what husband McConaughey is really like in a new interview. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it's not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and feeling so sorry," Camila continued. "And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh. She's full of s---.’’

She then told the podcast that she "brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it" and that the pair proceeded to go “back and forth” until Camila recalled Kay telling her, "Okay. Now you're in.”

“All she wanted was for me to fight back,” Camila added. 

She then said that she now has a great relationship with her mother-in-law.

"And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me," she told the podcast.

Last month, Camila shared on Instagram that she skipped Paris Fashion Week to spend time with Kay and give her a hair refresh.

She posted a photo of her applying dye to Kay's head as she wrote: "Not at fashion week … but things are pretty exciting and fashionable here! Family duties first … Lord don’t let her hair fall off 🙏🏽🙏🏽 no pressure!!"


