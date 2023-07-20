Camila and Matthew McConaughey Launch Grant Initiative to Help 'Keep Kids Safe in Our Schools'

The Greenlights Grant Initiative seeks to help school districts nationwide better access federal school safety funding provided by recent legislation

Tommy McArdle
Published on July 20, 2023
Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey.

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey are working to create safer schools around the country.

On Thursday, the couple's just keep livin Foundation announced the launch of its Greenlights Grant Initiative, which intends to help "school districts nationwide access billions of dollars of federal school safety funding" included in pieces of legislation like the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which the federal government signed into law on June 25, 2022.

The grant initiative aims to help school districts identify available opportunities to obtain school safety grants and provide resources "ranging from tutorials, webinars and guidebooks as well as fully-funded grant writing services" to ensure schools have the means to obtain federal grant money for school safety, according to a press release.

“Just over one year ago, the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde pushed Congress to pass historic legislation, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which allocated billions of dollars aimed at assisting schools and school districts to create safer environments," Matthew, 53, and Camila, who have been married since 2012, said in a statement.

"While the legislation is crucial in protecting America’s youth from violence, it remains far too difficult for school districts to apply for and receive federal school safety grants," they continued. "Today’s launch of the Greenlights Grant Initiative is a meaningful step toward providing school districts across the country the grant writing support and the resources they need to keep kids safe in our schools."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"The parents in Uvalde asked us to do one thing — to ‘make their lives matter,' " they added of their interactions with residents of Uvalde, Texas, in the wake of a May 25, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. "We hope the Greenlights Grant Initiative can help do just that."

The initiative's launch also established a strategic advisory council that includes federal lawmakers Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC), and Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) as co-chairs.

Matthew, a Uvalde native, has been active in calling on lawmakers to do more to curb gun violence in the year since the mass shooting, in which 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed.

The couple previously established a relief fund for the community via the just keep livin Foundation, and McConaughey delivered remarks at the White House in the weeks following the shooting.

"When we went to Uvalde, we both didn't know where or how we would be needed most, but once we arrived it became clear that our connection was with the families — and especially Camila with the mothers," Matthew told PEOPLE in November of how they worked with families in Uvalde.

"She became a support system for them, and even now, long after we have left, she still maintains that support when needed," he added at the time. "There was a connection there between her and the families that was different than what they needed from me. ... When a need is clear, like in this case, her dedication to serving and being a trusted teammate is unquestionable."

