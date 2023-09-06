Matthew McConaughey Says His First Children’s Book 'Just Because' Came to Him as a 'Ditty in a Dream'

"It was a song in my mind, and I got up and wrote it down," the actor tells PEOPLE

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on September 6, 2023 01:00PM EDT

For Matthew McConaughey, inspiration for his debut children’s book hit in the middle of the night. In a dream. In song.

"It came to me at 2:30 a.m. as a ditty in a dream," the actor, 53, tells PEOPLE of what would become Just Because, out Sept. 12.

"It was a song in my mind, and I got up and wrote it down."

A spirited collection of life lessons and conundrums untangled in rhythmic couplets, the picture book sparked "a lot of good conversations" with his kids Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, wife Camila, and even his ever-discerning mother Kay, he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Just Because Matthew Mcconaughey book
matthew mcconaughey just because 2023 children's book.

Penguin Young Readers

"My mom’s 91 and she said, 'That’s not just for kids. You even reminded me of some things in there.'"

The Oscar winner, whose 2020 memoir Greenlights became a bestseller, says he hadn't consciously set out to write a children's book.

"Just being a dad, I mean, you’re thinking about your kids all the time [and] I think that afternoon, I’d been having conversations with my children about certain new things that they were crossing for the first time or, 'Well, this happened and I’m not sure how to feel about it. And I wanted to do this, but I felt I needed to do this, and I was confused,' " he says. 

matthew-mcconaughey-book0918
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 27: (L - R) Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey attend the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Gary Miller/WireImage

"Evidently it was in my subconscious… Once I knocked all the couplets down in the rhythm, it sort of wrote itself."

McConaughey valued feedback from his kids about all aspects of the book.

"They liked it. Vida is very visual, so she loved the pictures that [illustrator] Renée [Kurilla] did," he says. "I ran it by my kids. We went through scenarios [explored] in it."

One of the couplets that resonated, he says, was "Just because you’re wailing, doesn't mean you're a crier. Just because you lied, doesn’t mean you’re a liar."

Just Because-inside0918
an inside page from Matthew McConaughey's Just Because book.

RenÃ©e Kurilla/Penguin Young Readers

"We talked about that one quite a bit because my kids have seen it," McConaughey says. "We do it all the time: We label somebody. Somebody fibs to you: 'Oh, you’re a liar.' Well, that's a big blanket to put on somebody. If you call someone a liar, they get defensive: 'Whoa, my whole being? You mean I'm all about untruths?' But if you say, 'No, that was a lie,' that person has the choice now to go, 'I know, I'm sorry about that.'"

Ultimately, he hopes Just Because is a relatable conversation-starter for families and "speaks to the kid in all of us."

For more from McConaughey, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

Related Articles
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She's Still Angry at Brother Josh Duggar: 'Anger Can Be a Good Thing' (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says Her Reality Shows Nearly Tore Her Marriage Apart: 'Another Wake-Up Call' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Ready and Willing to Do the Job' One Year After Queen's Death (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth anniv cover
One Year Without Queen Elizabeth: How the Royal Family Has Coped with the 'Enormous Loss' (Exclusive)
Shaina Hurley Is Pregnant
'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Our Hearts Are Full' (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett People cover
Jimmy Buffett's Final Days Were Filled with Laughter, Says Sister: 'He Brought Joy to So Many' (Exclusive)
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Comedian Leanne Morgan on Filming Her First Movie Role with 'Living Doll' Reese Witherspoon (Exclusive)
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: Se'Anne Simon Social: @daymongardner
The Bittersweet Way John Schneider Made Sure His Late Wife Was Present at Her Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Babies Are 'Easiest Part of Our Family' After First Travels Together (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3
Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2: 'Makes My Heart Happy' (Exclusive)
Lindsey Vonn Time 100 Gala 04 26 23 Billie Jean King WTA gala 08 25 23
Lindsey Vonn Praises ‘Icon’ Billie Jean King as ‘an Inspiration’ and the 'Pillar of Equality'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.