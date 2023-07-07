Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating their son in a big way.

On Friday, the family celebrated their oldest, son Levi's 15th birthday. An already special occasion was made even more memorable as the couple revealed to the teen that he finally has their blessings to join social media.

Sharing a video on Instagram in a joint post, the two appear together and begin by saying, "Happy Birthday Levi Alves McConaughey."

Marveling at him turning 15, the actor says his wife is "a little nervous today about one of the gifts we are giving you."



"I am, I'm a little nervous," says the mom of three, who also shares 10-year-old Livingston and 13-year-old Vida with the Oscar winner.

"We are allowing you Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe," McConaughey reveals.

"We've been talking about this for a long time," Camila, 41, acknowledges. "Preparing for it, talking about it for three years now."

The parents share their confidence that their son "knows who he is," with McConaughey adding, "He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share."

In his very first post to his Instagram, where he plans to discuss surfing, fashion and family, Levi introduced himself.

"Hi, I'm Levi," he says as a collage of moments from his life recently starts to play, as does an iconic quote said by his dad's character in Dazed and Confused.

"Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow," McConaughey says as the teen can be seen swimming, surfing, snowboarding, playing with cameras and guitars. "You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."

"I want to let all of y'all know you're getting a very cool and respectful young man, Levi McConaughey coming at you, and I hope you can all do your best to treat him the same way. Levi, enjoy the adventure, sharing your story and expressing yourself and exchanging with the people out there."

The teen, who will now post on TikTok and Instagram, is known for his adventurous spirit. In March, the Dallas Buyers Club actor posted a photo where Levi stood beside his neon-green surfboard as his dad proudly showed off some of his surfing injuries.

Next to the photo of his son's back covered with bruises and bandages, he wrote, "Surf souvenirs."



McConaughey proudly takes on the role of a father, sharing with PEOPLE in a 2020 interview that it's the "only thing he ever wanted to be."

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important," he added.

