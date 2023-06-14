Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’

Matthew Broderick opened up about getting his 13-year-old twin daughters ready for high school

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 14, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

 Matthew Broderick is getting used to his kids growing up.

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, the actor shared an update on his three kids with wife Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I can't believe James Wilkie is an adult!" Kelly Ripa remarked.

"He’s an adult, he’s 20. He’s 20. Man, we’ve all grown up," Broderick replied, noting twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell are "13, nearly 14."

Mark Consuelos asked the fellow dad if he finds the teenage girls are "nice to us, the dads."

"They're nice to the dads, usually," Broderick confirmed. "They can be a little hard on the mom sometimes. But they might be watching so..."

Laughing, he went on to reveal the twins are "going to high school next year."

"So they’re very excited about that. Big step in their lives," the proud dad shared.

Ripa asked if they'd be heading to the same school or each going their own way, with Broderick revealing the latter was originally the idea.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," Broderick explained.

"And then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, ‘No we’re going to the same high school,’ " he continued. "So they’re both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

Broderick was flattered that Ripa said he and Parker have "raised lovely children ... and they're nice behind your back!"

"That's very nice to hear that," he smiled. "That’s the important thing!"

