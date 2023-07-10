Matt Smith and Emma Laird Spark Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Packing on PDA

Matt Smith and Emma Laird are sparking romance rumors with their latest outing.

The House of the Dragon actor, 40, and the Mayor of Kingstown actress, 24, were spotted outside a pub in London last week. The two U.K. natives were all smiles, dressing casually in darker clothes while out together.

In additional photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair also appeared to share a kiss.

PEOPLE has reached out to Smith and Laird's reps for comment.

Smith and Laird are set to star in the upcoming crime mystery A Haunting in Venice. The film, set in post-World War II Venice, will follow Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance in the Italian city.

It's slated to premiere in September.

NASH / BACKGRID

Prior to making headlines together, Smith was in a long-term relationship with actress Lily James. The former pair began dating in 2014 and reportedly split in December 2019. However, after their alleged breakup, photos of the two actors walking through London in January 2020 emerged.

The Pam & Tommy star, 34, was later spotted with Chris Evans that July. As for Smith, he was then rumored to be linked to Caroline Brady.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Laird, meanwhile, recently was at the center of romance rumors with Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The two actors worked on the upcoming drama The Brutalist earlier this year.

