Matt James Has Convinced Rachael Kirkconnell to Eat Dessert Before Dinner After Doing It 'for Years'

“He looks at the dessert menu like it’s appetizers,” Kirkconnell tells PEOPLE

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
and
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
Published on July 19, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Matt James Baskin Robbins Partnership
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell . Photo:

All Things Joy Photography

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell don’t have time to waste when it comes to desserts.

The Bachelor couple, who spoke to PEOPLE about their partnership with Baskin-Robbins, admit to kicking off their meals with dessert.

“He looks at the dessert menu like it’s appetizers,” Kirkconnell tells PEOPLE.

“It's been happening for years,” adds James. “I just got tired of waiting until the end of dinner to order what I really wanted to order. If I want cheesecake, I’m going to get cheesecake now.”

The pair met on James’ season of The Bachelor in September 2020. The self-proclaimed “food fanatics” have been posting about their fast food orders and restaurant recommendations on social media ever since.

“Sometimes the food's so good at dinner that by the time dessert comes around, you're full, but you really wanted dessert. So I think that's what it is, that he just is making sure he gets that dessert in there,” says Kirkconnell of James' unique habit.

“I get just as excited now," she adds. "I'm all game [for it]."

Their love for sweets makes their partnership with Baskin-Robbins a natural fit. The ice cream chain has two new menu items — an Oreo Mega Stuf cone and Oreo Mega Stuf cappuccino blast — that are “right up” the couple’s alley.

Matt James Baskin Robbins Partnership
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

All Things Joy Photography

“I’m a big coffee drinker so the idea of having a Cappuccino Blast with Oreo ice cream mixed in is for me,” says Kirkconnell. This new drink combines Oreo cookies n’ cream ice cream, a drizzle of Oreo creme and cookie pieces to the fan-favorite blended coffee. Meanwhile, James says the other limited-time item stands out to him.

“I’m a cookie skillet guy so anytime I go to a restaurant that has cookies and ice cream, it’s a no-brainer,” he said about the Oreo Mega Stuf cone. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen a waffle cone that’s made out of Oreo cookies.”

James’ go-to order is an Oreo waffle cone, drizzled inside with Oreo creme, with two scoops of Oreo cookies n’ cream ice cream and cookie pieces.

Both new items hit Baskin-Robbins on July 1 and will stick around until supplies last.

