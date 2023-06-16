Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together

The couple are still going strong more than 20 years after they first met

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Published on June 16, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are hitting the streets of New York City.

On Thursday, the longtime spouses were spotted out together in the Big Apple, walking side-by-side as they both sported casual-yet-stylish attire.

Damon, 52, sported a fitted gray tee and cram-colored trousers, complete with matching sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Barroso, 46, rocked a pair of wide-legged jeans over sneakers, as well as a fitted black spaghetti-strap top. Both finished their looks in dark sunglasses.

Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso.

TheImageDirect.com

It's the latest N.Y.C. outing for the married couple of 17 years, who share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24.

After taking the whole family to the Los Angeles premiere of his Nike drama Air — sans Alexia, who was not pictured — in March, Damon and Barroso stepped out the following month at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway as they attended opening night of the new play Prima Facie, a one-woman show starring Damon's The Last Duel costar Jodie Comer.

Earlier in April, Damon and Barroso were spotted in the city's Tribeca neighborhood as they went to Easter brunch together. The pair were seen out and about in New York during the holiday weekend as Damon found free time between promoting his new film with Ben Affleck and filming another movie, The Instigators, with Casey Affleck across New York and Boston.

Last month, Damon and Barroso stopped by Brooklyn eatery Antica Pesa to dine on some classic Italian food, where they were joined by The Instigators director Doug Liman and other members of the movie's crew.

Damon, who has visited the restaurant's Rome location in the past, and his wife were described by a source as being "friendly and humble with everyone who recognized him."

Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon arrive for Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon and Matt Damon in March 2023. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Damon opened up about a special milestone with his wife during an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while promoting his newest film.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," the Oscar winner told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't the crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Damon and his wife began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You.

They later tied the knot during a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.

