Matt Damon Reveals the 'Three Most Significant Partnerships' in His Life — and Where Ben Affleck Fits in

Matt Damon feels lucky about his creative (and romantic) partnerships.

As Damon, 52, spoke with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about his career and new movie Oppenheimer, the actor noted that he feels "if I’m good at anything, it’s picking partners," as he discussed his decades-long friendship with Ben Affleck, his marriage to wife Luciana Barroso and charity work at water.org with Gary White.

"Between Ben and my wife and Gary White, we cofounded water.org together, those are the three most significant partnerships in my life, and all those things are going really well," Damon said, noting his recent collaboration with Affleck, 50, on their movie Air.

"You’re supposed to divide your day up into thirds, so there’s no particular order, but obviously my wife," the actor added, after Geist asked which partnership takes priority.

"That [question] was a layup,” he then joked.



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty

Damon's family, including Luciana, 46, and their daughters Alexia, Stella, Gia, and Isabella have joined the actor at premieres for his movies this year. Luciana, Gia, Stella and Isabella were on hand for the premiere of Air in March; Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Alexia, 24, joined him on the red carpet for Oppenheimer's world premiere in Paris last week as well.

The Good Will Hunting star and his wife began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. The couple later tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.



Elsewhere in Damon's sit-down interview with Geist — conducted prior to the onset of SAG-AFTRA's strike last week — the actor opened up about how his dynamic with longtime friend and collaborator Affleck has evolved over the decades. Asked about working with Affleck as a director again on Air, Damon even compared it to being directed by Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan.



"Great directors really give you the freedom ... it's a collaboration, it's a partnership," he explained. "You're kind of attacking a problem together and you're bringing your ideas, and if [a director is] good, they're receptive to [those ideas]."



JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty

Damon also spoke to the "shorthand" he and Affleck — with whom he won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting 25 years ago — feel comfortable using together on sets.

"What's really great is there's no diplomacy. You can waste so much time by trying to be polite," he noted. "In the movie business and in theater, they've developed a whole vocabulary for how to talk to somebody — basically, how to tell somebody they're sucking."



"We can just say, 'You suck,' " Damon joked, laughing. "Which is really a gift because you get through the bulls--- faster and you go, 'How do we fix it?' "



Oppenheimer is in theaters Friday.