Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance with His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere

Matt Damon was feeling the love from his daughters at the premiere for his new movie, Oppenheimer.

On Tuesday, the Air actor, 52, was joined by three of his four daughters while attending the Oppenheimer world premiere red carpet in Paris, France.

In the photo, Damon wears a white T-shirt under an open blazer and stands with his arms around his daughters Stella, 12, who wears a black mini-dress, and Gia, 14, who opted for a long white dress.

Gia in turn stands next to sister Alexia, 24, who is clad in a long black dress with tie straps.

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Damon is dad to four daughters — Alexia, Stella, Gia, and Isabella, 16 — with his wife Luciana, 46.

This is not the first premiere of Damon's that his daughters have attended recently. For the red carpet premiere of his movie Air, the Bourne Identity actor was joined by his wife and daughters Gia, Stella, and Isabella.

Damon smiled and laughed as he posed next to Gia, who wore a black floral dress with layered necklaces. Next to her Stella wore a black corset-style long-sleeved top with a silky black floral skirt, while Isabella sported a gray floral v-neck dress with black lace trim.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In 2019, Damon made his love for his girls permanent by getting all four of their names tattooed on his right upper arm. The inscriptions appear next to his preexisting "Lucy" tattoo, which he previously got inked in honor of Luciana.

"On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name," Damon told Access Hollywood of his body art. "And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there."

He added, "So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together."