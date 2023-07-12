Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance with His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere

The actor was joined by three of his four daughters while at the premiere of his new movie, 'Oppenheimer'

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 12, 2023 10:01AM EDT
US actor Matt Damon (C) poses with his daughters Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon and Stella Damon upon their arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023
Photo:

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty

Matt Damon was feeling the love from his daughters at the premiere for his new movie, Oppenheimer.

On Tuesday, the Air actor, 52, was joined by three of his four daughters while attending the Oppenheimer world premiere red carpet in Paris, France.

In the photo, Damon wears a white T-shirt under an open blazer and stands with his arms around his daughters Stella, 12, who wears a black mini-dress, and Gia, 14, who opted for a long white dress.

Gia in turn stands next to sister Alexia, 24, who is clad in a long black dress with tie straps.

Matt Damon, Alexia Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon and Guest attends Oppenheimer Premiere held at Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France.

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Damon is dad to four daughters — Alexia, Stella, Gia, and Isabella, 16 — with his wife Luciana, 46.

This is not the first premiere of Damon's that his daughters have attended recently. For the red carpet premiere of his movie Air, the Bourne Identity actor was joined by his wife and daughters Gia, Stella, and Isabella.

Damon smiled and laughed as he posed next to Gia, who wore a black floral dress with layered necklaces. Next to her Stella wore a black corset-style long-sleeved top with a silky black floral skirt, while Isabella sported a gray floral v-neck dress with black lace trim.

Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon arrive for Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In 2019, Damon made his love for his girls permanent by getting all four of their names tattooed on his right upper arm. The inscriptions appear next to his preexisting "Lucy" tattoo, which he previously got inked in honor of Luciana.

"On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name," Damon told Access Hollywood of his body art. "And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there."

He added, "So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together."

