Matt Damon Goes on Mykonos Vacation with Chris and Liam Hemsworth – See the Pictures!

The actors embarked on a getaway to the Greek Island of Mykonos with family and friends

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 12:20AM EDT
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.
Photo:

backgrid

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are having a summer bromance!

The Hollywood actors were recently spotted smoking cigars, dancing, and snapping photos with their loved ones while on a group getaway to the Greek Island of Mykonos.

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.

backgrid

Damon, 52, was seen in great spirits as he danced with his wife Luciana Barroso and did a cowboy-style move where he lassos her towards him as the Hemsworth brothers laughed nearby.

The spotting comes as no surprise being that Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, previously shared with PEOPLE in January 2018 that their two families met each other through mutual friends and often enjoy taking vacations together.

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.

backgrid

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky, 46, said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

Revealing that she has also become good friends with Barroso, 46, she added at the time, "The [Damons] came here for Christmas, and we were all together, and it was a really inspirational time. We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together, and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] altogether, and we say 'We'll have to do one every year.' "

In 2019, Pataky echoed the same sentiments when sharing photos from their family vacation in Ibiza, Spain, in honor of her 43rd birthday. She shared glimpses of the getaway on Instagram with the caption, "Early birthday celebrations with my favorite people 🥳 Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorite."

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Chris opened up about his friendship with Damon. "We became friends around the time I started to work," he remembered. "I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself."

