Matt Damon Kisses Wife Luciana Barroso During PDA-Filled Beach Day in Mykonos

Matt Damon is head over heels for his wife Luciana Barroso!

The married couple of 18 years had a PDA-filled day during an outing at Paraga Beach in Mykonos, Greece. Connected to seafood restaurant Tasos Taverna, the relaxing beach made for the perfect spot for the couple to take a dip and enjoy each other’s company.

As the couple cooled off in the water, Damon, 52, was seen kissing his wife’s stomach as she wrapped her arms around his shoulders. He then looked up and smiled at Barroso, 46, before standing up next to her.

Matt Damon kisses wife Luciana Barroso in Mykonos. ThePhotOne / BACKGRID

Damon and his wife have been vacationing at the Greek hotspot since the end of June and were even joined by some of their famous pals, Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

The Air actor was enjoying his vacation to the fullest as he danced like a cowboy and made lasso movements toward his wife as the Hemsworth brothers looked on and laughed. They were also seen smoking cigars, dancing, and snapping photos with friends during the getaway.



Matt Damon (left), Chris Hemsworth (center), and Liam Hemsworth (right). Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Don Arnold/WireImage

In January 2018, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky told PEOPLE that their family is really close to the Damons and that they often enjoy traveling together when they can.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”



Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters at the Air premiere. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Damon and Barroso hit a big milestone earlier this year as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the year they first met. Their love story began when Damon stumbled into the bar Barroso used to work at in 2003 and sparks instantly flew.

The couple tied the knot two years later in a private ceremony in New York City and now share daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella together. Barroso also has an older daughter named Alexia from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, Barroso recalled the moment she first met her husband.

"We definitely had a connection right away; it was so easy to talk to each other. We were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she told the outlet. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

She continued: "He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."