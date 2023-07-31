Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso

The action stars took their wives out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia with friends

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 31, 2023 09:58AM EDT
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon in Byron Bay, Australia, on July 31, 2023. Photo:

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth are double-dating down under!

The movie stars stepped out in almost matching blue plaid shirts on Monday as they took their wives — Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky — out for a beachside lunch with friends in Byron Bay, Australia, where the Hemsworth-Pataky family resides.

Damon, 52, was pictured carrying three wrapped boxes, all joined up by a neat black ribbon. The Oppenheimer actor paired his button-up shirt with dark blue jeans.

Hemsworth, 39, was pictured in aviator sunglasses, his blue checkered shirt worn open with a white vest top underneath. He also wore a long silver neck chain and tan trousers.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Matt Damon in Byron Bay, Australia, on July 31, 2023.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

In another photo, the actors could be seen with a friend, who walked between Damon and Hemsworth as the sun shone on them.

Barroso, 47, was pictured walking closely together with Hemsworth’s wife, actress Pataky. Luciana wore a white, boho-style crop top with a gold necklace and green tailored trousers.

Meanwhile, Pataky, 47, wore a purple ruched long-sleeved dress with cut-outs, paired with light accessories including a necklace, hoop earrings, rings, black sunglasses and a crossbody satchel.

Both women wore their long hair down over their shoulders, and appeared in mid-conversation as they were snapped during their outing.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso in Byron Bay, Australia, on July 31, 2023.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Both Hemsworth and Damon have spoken about their long-term relationships with their other halves in Hollywood, with the former having recently made a public declaration of love to Pataky on her 47th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” the Thor: Love and Thunder star sweetly captioned his Instagram carousel on July 18.

Meanwhile, Damon opened up about a pact he made with his wife in couples therapy and how he came to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

"This is going to sound made up, but it's actually true," the Academy Award winner recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off.” 

“I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris [Nolan] put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation,” Damon continued in part, “but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called."

