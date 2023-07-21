Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch

The 'Oppenheimer' stars put their culinary reputations on the line to argue for their home turf in a new clip

By
Published on July 21, 2023 11:29AM EDT
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon debate American and British food. Photo:

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon just gave a whole new meaning to the phrase food fight!

The Oppenheimer stars put their love for their native cuisine to the test this week, in a new video where they playfully debate the merits of American and British food. And spoiler alert: Neither of them backed down!

The new clip from LADbible's Agree to Disagree series had the pair deciding if the prompt "British food is better than American food" was true. And while London native Blunt, 40, revealed she "strongly" agreed with the statement, Massachusetts-born Damon, 52, revealed the opposite and even let out a playful snarl in the process.

After some laughter, Blunt asked her Oppenheimer costar a convincing question: "Have you ever had a lovely roast, a Sunday roast?"

"Do you know you're known for having horrible food?" Damon replied. "It's like a thing."

After Blunt then proclaimed that she's not a fan of eating "cheeseburgers and nuggets all the time," the Departed actor wasn't taking that for an answer.

"That's all we have in America? You know what's great about America? We are a melting pot of all the other countries," he said. "So all the best food..."

Still, Blunt had the last laugh on the subject when she interjected and reminded her friend that England has its perks, too. "Do you know what the No. 1 most eaten food in England is? It's a chicken tikka masala. How cultural is that? Next question."

Elsewhere in the video, Damon and the Mary Poppins Returns actress debate over talk show hosts, clapping on planes, McDonald's breakfast hours and more.

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Blunt and Damon star alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Blunt previously opened up about preparing for the biographical drama, revealing that Murphy, 47, lost weight with a lean diet in order to transform into scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

"He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day," Blunt, who plays his onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, told Extra. "He was so emaciated.”

Murphy also addressed his dramatic weight loss for the role in a talk with IndieWire, stressing, “I don’t advise it," explaining that he won't give specifics about the amount of weight he dropped for the role. “I don’t want it to be, ‘Cillian lost x weight for the part,'" he said.

Damon also opened up about Murphy's efforts, telling Extra: "The sheer volume of work that he had, and the level of detail that Christopher demands...There was always something for him to be thinking about. There was something coming down the pike that he needed to—"

“Be ahead of,” Blunt chimed in.

