Matt Bomer Mourns Death of 'White Collar' Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Taught Me in the Most Beautiful Way’

Bomer said he felt "blessed" to have known the actor, who played his on-screen father in the police drama

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 07:06AM EDT
Matt Bomer at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' "The Great Alaskan Race"
Matt Bomer and Treat Williams. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Matt Bomer is mourning the death of his White Collar costar Treat Williams

The Everwood and Hair star died on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

Paying an emotional tribute to the actor, who played his on-screen father in the police drama, Bomer, 45, said he felt “blessed” to have known Williams. 

“This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person,” wrote the Magic Mike star on Instagram Monday evening alongside a picture of Williams smiling at an event. 

"I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy.”

Bomer went on to praise Williams for his patience and kindness. “He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example,” he continued. “He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together.”

“Treat — you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend,” he concluded the post. 

Williams starred in White Collar as Sam Phelps, a former DC cop who turned out to be Bomer’s character Neal Caffrey’s father. The series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2014.

WHITE COLLAR -- "Into the Wind" Episode 416 -- Pictured: (l-r) Treat Williams as Sam, Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, Willie Garson as Mozzie
Treat Williams and Matt Bomer in 'White Collar'.

David Giesbrecht/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

His death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent Barry McPherson, who worked with the star for 15 years.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson said. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

He continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams’ career dates back to 1975. He made his film debut in thriller Deadly Hero alongside Don Murray and James Earl Jones and went on to be nominated for two Golden Globe awards and star in several Hallmark projects.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

