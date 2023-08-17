Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey's 'Fellow Travelers' Teases What Happens Behind Closed Doors in D.C. — Watch

Romance can blossom in the most dangerous of places.

Such is the case for Magic Mike's Matt Bomer and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who kick off a torrid romance in Washington, D.C. during the McCarthy era — a particularly dangerous time for members of the LGBTQ+ community — in Showtime's intriguing new limited series Fellow Travelers.

Bomer, 45, plays Hawkins Fuller, a man with a lucrative political career working behind the scenes while Bailey, 35, portrays Tim Laughlin, a newcomer raised with religious faith.

In addition to the couple, the lives of the show’s five main characters — Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams) and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) — are followed over the course of four decades.

They all cross paths on their individual journeys in the 1960s during the Vietnam War protests, the 1970s during an era of drugs and hedonism and the 1980s AIDS crisis.

In the show's enigmatic new teaser, Bailey is seen entering a hotel room with Bomer, with quick cuts to several supporting actors including Gypsy's Erin Neufer.

Fellow Travelers is based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name and is executive produced by Nyswaner, Bomer and Robbie Rogers while Daniel Minahan executive produces and directs the first two episodes.

Bailey told Vanity Fair in May he had been waiting to tackle a "sweeping gay love story" such as the one in Fellow Travelers.

"Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power," he said. "I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”

Fellow Travelers will make its streaming debut Friday, Oct. 27, on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before making its broadcast debut that Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.