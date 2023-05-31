Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan are proud parents as their sons take their next step toward high school.

On Sunday, the retired NBA star, 43, and the Basketball Wives L.A. alum, 38, both watched and celebrated as twin sons Carter and Isaiah graduated the 8th grade.

Barnes posted photos from the event, where the boys posed with the former Golden State Warrior, fiancée Anansa Sims, and little brother Ashton, 4.

"14yrs later & you’re off to high school!! Words can’t express how proud I am of you two," the proud dad wrote. "Continue moving w honor, morals, principles & respect as you guys navigate this nxt chapter🙏🏽 Love you two w all my heart @carterbarnes35 @zaybarnes30."

Govan was also there to celebrate her sons, sharing photos of them getting ready ahead of the ceremony and walking the stage. She shared a group selfie of her seated with family members and her husband, NBA veteran Derek Fisher, at the ceremony.

"I am so proud of the two of you. Your growth over this last year has been so much fun to witness. As you begin this new journey of high school, know that this is just the beginning," Govan wrote in the caption.

"Know that you are capable of great things and believe in them. Grab every opportunity that comes to you and prosper in life," the proud mom continued. "Love you the most, my loves! 🎓👏🏽👨🏽‍🎓."



Barnes and Govan had a messy divorce after splitting in 2014 following nearly two years of marriage. They settled their divorce in December 2016, TMZ reported.

However, before her divorce was finalized, Govan began dating Barnes’ ex-teammate Fisher, who was also still legally married at the time in 2015. Govan’s relationship became a point of contention that reportedly drove a wedge between Fisher and Barnes’ friendship.

Fisher proposed to the former Basketball Wives star in April 2018, with the two tying the knot in July 2021.

Barnes offered his congratulations in a since-deleted Instagram post, USA Today reported, writing: “I have two beautiful boys from my ex. We are both focusing on co-parenting, and providing the best atmosphere and childhood for them. They love [Fisher], so I love it. Despite not seeing eye to eye initially with Derek, he and I are on the same page and communicate weekly about [my sons]. With that being said, congrats on the engagement!”