'Match Me Abroad': Michaela's Ready to Be Harold's Girlfriend — but He Has a Ring in 'Do-or-Die Moment' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 'Match Me Abroad' finale, Harold says he feels 'the ring burning in my pocket'

Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Published on August 4, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Harold isn’t wasting any time when it comes to proving his love for Michaela on Match Me Abroad.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Michaela tells Harold that she feels ready to call him her boyfriend — but he has bigger plans in mind. Despite having only been on a couple of dates with his Czech Republic love, the 41-year-old artist has already bought an engagement ring.

“You are a great man,” Michaela tells him. “You have potential that you will be my boyfriend. I don’t have [a] boyfriend and I would like to have [a] boyfriend. [We] can be together more and we will see.”

Harold says he’s glad they had a chance to talk about their feelings face-to-face and tells her, “In me, you’ve inspired love, and I feel happy for that.” Then, he adds that he went “shopping” and reaches into his pocket.

“She says it’s too soon, she doesn’t know me well enough, she needs more time,” he says to producers. “But I feel the ring burning in my pocket. For me it’s a do-or-die moment. I’m leaving in a few days and I can’t leave 'what if' on the table. I must live with no regrets.”

“I did buy this too,” Harold says to Michaela. He digs into his pocket and shockingly pulls out a ring, leaving her reaction on a cliffhanger.

The New Mexico native, who has autism, traveled to Prague to find love abroad. After striking out with another love interest, Teresa, he began seeing Michaela. They hit it off and even bonded over mutual interests such as Star Trek.

In last week’s episode, Harold’s matchmaker said that she’s “nervous” about her client’s decision to propose so soon.

“I am excited for Harold but I'm also nervous,” she shared. “This happens a lot with the clients who are far away and they have to make the decision fast. But none of my clients ever has made the decision this fast.”

Harold has admitted that he’s a little “hesitant,” but insists, “I’m not changing my mind.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

