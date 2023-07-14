'Match Me Abroad': Harold's Matchmaker Says 'You Don't Have to Do This' When He Wants to Propose After 2 Dates

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is ready to pop the question after only two dates with Michaela — but his matchmaker is encouraging him to pump the brakes.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico admits he is “playing with the idea of proposing” and is on the hunt for the perfect ring.

After he reveals his plans to get engaged, his matchmaker says she is “surprised,” adding, “I am excited for Harold but I'm also nervous. This happens a lot with the clients who are far away and they have to make the decision fast. But none of my clients ever has made the decision this fast.”

She then encourages Harold to reevaluate after only knowing Michaela for such a short time. She explains, “You guys barely know each other. You have met twice. Nobody says that you have to propose. You don't have to do this today. It’s more about what your standpoint is, how you feel?”

Harold, who has autism, remains steadfast in his desire to create a future with Michaela despite their lack of communication after their dates.

“I'm not changing my mind but I'm a little hesitant. We had wonderful dates and it's been two days since I've really talked to her,” he says. “I got a few text messages where [she said,] ‘Yes, I'm home, I’m safe.’”

He continues, “I'm trying to muddle through that because I don't know if we can communicate over the phone as easily as we do in person because I can read facial expressions and I can catch your thoughts and complete your sentences but I can't do that over the phone.”

Despite her concerns, the matchmaker does try to reassure Harold, telling him, “If it makes you feel better, I did speak with Michaela and she did say that she's still very interested in seeing you.”

Harold admits in a confessional that he is feeling the pressure to tie the knot due to his limited time in Prague, sharing, “Our communication since Michaela has gone home hasn't been that great but for her, she works, comes home, does her normal routine. I'm not in her routine yet. So it's not in her to respond to my messages in a timely manner, but at the same time, I'm on a time dilated scale where an hour feels like a week and a month feels like an eternity.”

