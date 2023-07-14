'Match Me Abroad': Harold's Matchmaker Says 'You Don't Have to Do This' When He Wants to Propose After 2 Dates

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Harold admits he is "a little hesitant" to pop the question after Michaela didn’t respond to his messages in a "timely manner"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is ready to pop the question after only two dates with Michaela — but his matchmaker is encouraging him to pump the brakes.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico admits he is “playing with the idea of proposing” and is on the hunt for the perfect ring.

After he reveals his plans to get engaged, his matchmaker says she is “surprised,” adding, “I am excited for Harold but I'm also nervous. This happens a lot with the clients who are far away and they have to make the decision fast. But none of my clients ever has made the decision this fast.”

She then encourages Harold to reevaluate after only knowing Michaela for such a short time. She explains, “You guys barely know each other. You have met twice. Nobody says that you have to propose. You don't have to do this today. It’s more about what your standpoint is, how you feel?”

Match Me Abroad
Harold on 'Match Me Abroad'.

TLC

Harold, who has autism, remains steadfast in his desire to create a future with Michaela despite their lack of communication after their dates.

“I'm not changing my mind but I'm a little hesitant. We had wonderful dates and it's been two days since I've really talked to her,” he says. “I got a few text messages where [she said,] ‘Yes, I'm home, I’m safe.’” 

He continues, “I'm trying to muddle through that because I don't know if we can communicate over the phone as easily as we do in person because I can read facial expressions and I can catch your thoughts and complete your sentences but I can't do that over the phone.”

Match Me Abroad
Harold on 'Match Me Abroad'.

TLC

Despite her concerns, the matchmaker does try to reassure Harold, telling him, “If it makes you feel better, I did speak with Michaela and she did say that she's still very interested in seeing you.”

Harold admits in a confessional that he is feeling the pressure to tie the knot due to his limited time in Prague, sharing, “Our communication since Michaela has gone home hasn't been that great but for her, she works, comes home, does her normal routine. I'm not in her routine yet. So it's not in her to respond to my messages in a timely manner, but at the same time, I'm on a time dilated scale where an hour feels like a week and a month feels like an eternity.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Christopher Briney and guest attend the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Christopher Briney Says His Girlfriend Makes Him Feel the Most 'Pretty'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffettâs Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' Fan Favorite Ronald Gladden Was James Marsden's First Call After His 2023 Emmy Nomination
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
Jason Momoa attends a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa on May 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jason Momoa Feels ‘Beautiful’ in Butt-Baring Malo Loincloth, Knows It ‘Gets Attention’ (Exclusive)
90 Day's Jasmine Tells Gino She Still Has Her Ex on the Brain: 'If Our Sex Was Better, I'd Fantasize About Us
90 Day's Jasmine Tells Gino She Still Has Her Ex on the Brain: 'If Our Sex Was Better, I'd Fantasize About Us'
Chad Michael Murray attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022
Chad Michael Murray Sets His 2023 Christmas Movie: 'This Genre Hits Home for Me' (Exclusive)
"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish 'Crashed Weddings' Years Before 'The Afterparty': 'I Was Homeless and Hungry' (Exclusive)
"'Outdaughtered': Adam Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' as He Tries to Save Thanksgiving with a Secret 'Surprise'"
'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' but Cooks Up a 'Surprise' to Save the Day
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'