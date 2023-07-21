'Match Me Abroad': Harold Is on Edge and Makes Spontaneous Visit to Michaela When She Starts Ghosting Him

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is on edge as Michaela continues to pull away from him.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico decides to hop on a train to visit Michaela in her hometown of Hradec Králové, a city in the Czech Republic.

Harold hasn’t heard from Michaela in three days, when they last spoke on the phone. That proved to be worrisome to him.

“She asked me why am I calling her in the morning so early,” he recalls. “It’s because I haven’t heard from her yet. There it is. I think she has a more cavalier attitude about our relationship.”

TLC

As he boards the train, Harold becomes more and more concerned. Michaela hasn’t confirmed their plans for the day, which includes meeting him at the station when arrives.

“Not hearing from Michaela is definitely making the ring way heavy in my pocket,” says Harold, who plans to propose after just two dates. “Every minute ticking by as I get closer and closer. Every mile. The nerves are getting worse.”

Although Michaela doesn’t answer his call — another red flag — he chooses to wait at the station for her anyway.

“I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to be heartbroken and fall in love just to lose it,” Harold adds. “I’ve already come across the world for her. I will not live with regret.”

TLC

When Harold and Michaela first started dating, things looked promising. The two shared a kiss after Harold, who has autism, showed her his “invention book,” a notebook filled with sketches of his creations. They even shared a passion for Star Trek.

But after two dates, and Michaela went home, she became less and less responsive. That didn’t turn off Harold, who, despite some guidance from his matchmaker in last week’s episode, purchased a ring to pop the question. The matchmaker also tried to offer him some words of encouragement, adding that Michaela remained “very interested” in seeing him.

TLC

Harold, however, is feeling the pressure to tie the knot due to his limited time in Prague. In last week’s episode, the inventor said: “It's not in her to respond to my messages in a timely manner, but at the same time, I'm on a time dilated scale where an hour feels like a week and a month feels like an eternity.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.