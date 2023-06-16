Match Me Abroad's Harold Learns 'Love Can Come Unexpectedly — Even in a Sewer' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Harold has high hopes for his connection with his new match Michaela — he says puts him "at ease," and she thinks he's "sexy"

By
Published on June 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is learning that love can be found in unexpected places.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Harold, a 41-year-old artist from New Mexico, and his date Michaela go to the old wastewater treatment plant for a tour in Prague.

“Do you find this interesting?” Harold asks Michaela. She replied, “Yes, of course.”

Harold then explains why the tour was meaningful to me sharing, “All of  this technology reminds me of my line of work. I'm in radiation protection.”

Match Me Abroad's Harold Learns 'Love Can Come Unexpectedly — Even in the Sewer'

tlc

After Michaela tells him that his knowledge was “interesting,” the pair move on to look at some historic steam engines. “It must make a huge sound, no?” she asks, and Harold responds, “I believe so. Yes. It goes chug chug chug.”

Michaela tells cameras what she likes most about Harold: “He’s so kind and he has [a] nice smile and he’s so clever. I think intelligent men are sexy. I think Harold is not like normal sexy, but he has something really nice inside.”

Match Me Abroad's Harold Learns 'Love Can Come Unexpectedly — Even in the Sewer'

tlc

Harold, who has autism, seems equally smitten with Michaela. “Being on the spectrum has affected my dating life. I can miss cues sometimes but I feel at ease with Michaela,” he says. “It is an enormous breath of fresh air to be recognized as normal and just try to be myself.” 

He adds: “Love comes unexpectedly sometimes — even in a sewer given the right conditions.”

Match Me Abroad's Harold Learns 'Love Can Come Unexpectedly — Even in the Sewer'

tlc

Harold traveled to Prague for Match Me Abroad to find a Czech partner. He even prepared for the possibility of finding a soul mate by consulting with an attorney to discuss a prenuptial agreement to protect his intellectual property and assets. 

However, he struck out at finding love with another match, Teresa. The pair struggled to find common ground during a paddleboat ride together.

“I felt I listened to her and asked a lot of questions and tried to get a lot of dialogue going,” Harold said. “But I wait for her to ask me questions but she doesn’t, and I want her to get to know me.” 

Later during the excursion, Harold asked Teresa directly if she found him attractive. 

“I don’t know you so much, but if I should be like, really like, honest, I don’t like flowers on men, for example,” she answers, referring to his floral shirt. 

Reflecting on the date later, Harold tries to put a positive spin on the experience — despite Teresa’s apparent lack of interest.  He said, “Being socially awkward as I am, I think Teresa and I are a good match. We connect on several levels. She’s beautiful. I’m kind of getting tunnel vision, I think.” 

Match Me Abroad - Michelle, Harold, Stanika
TLC

Match Me Abroad follows six American men and women, along with their skeptical family members and friends, on their quest to find love from Colombia to Morocco. 

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

