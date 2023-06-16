Entertainment TV Match Me Abroad's Harold Learns 'Love Can Come Unexpectedly — Even in a Sewer' (Exclusive) In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Harold has high hopes for his connection with his new match Michaela — he says puts him "at ease," and she thinks he's "sexy" By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Match Me Abroad’s Harold is learning that love can be found in unexpected places. In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Harold, a 41-year-old artist from New Mexico, and his date Michaela go to the old wastewater treatment plant for a tour in Prague. “Do you find this interesting?” Harold asks Michaela. She replied, “Yes, of course.” Harold then explains why the tour was meaningful to me sharing, “All of this technology reminds me of my line of work. I'm in radiation protection.” Match Me Abroad's Harold Is Flat-Out Rejected by His Date — While Trapped in a Paddleboat tlc After Michaela tells him that his knowledge was “interesting,” the pair move on to look at some historic steam engines. “It must make a huge sound, no?” she asks, and Harold responds, “I believe so. Yes. It goes chug chug chug.” Michaela tells cameras what she likes most about Harold: “He’s so kind and he has [a] nice smile and he’s so clever. I think intelligent men are sexy. I think Harold is not like normal sexy, but he has something really nice inside.” 'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée tlc Harold, who has autism, seems equally smitten with Michaela. “Being on the spectrum has affected my dating life. I can miss cues sometimes but I feel at ease with Michaela,” he says. “It is an enormous breath of fresh air to be recognized as normal and just try to be myself.” He adds: “Love comes unexpectedly sometimes — even in a sewer given the right conditions.” tlc Harold traveled to Prague for Match Me Abroad to find a Czech partner. He even prepared for the possibility of finding a soul mate by consulting with an attorney to discuss a prenuptial agreement to protect his intellectual property and assets. However, he struck out at finding love with another match, Teresa. The pair struggled to find common ground during a paddleboat ride together. “I felt I listened to her and asked a lot of questions and tried to get a lot of dialogue going,” Harold said. “But I wait for her to ask me questions but she doesn’t, and I want her to get to know me.” Later during the excursion, Harold asked Teresa directly if she found him attractive. “I don’t know you so much, but if I should be like, really like, honest, I don’t like flowers on men, for example,” she answers, referring to his floral shirt. Reflecting on the date later, Harold tries to put a positive spin on the experience — despite Teresa’s apparent lack of interest. He said, “Being socially awkward as I am, I think Teresa and I are a good match. We connect on several levels. She’s beautiful. I’m kind of getting tunnel vision, I think.” 'Match Me Abroad' Looks for Overseas Love Connections for a Man with 3 Failed Engagement and Another with Autism TLC Match Me Abroad follows six American men and women, along with their skeptical family members and friends, on their quest to find love from Colombia to Morocco. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.