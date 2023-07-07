'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga (Exclusive)

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is stretching himself to find love, one downward dog at a time.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico receives an intimate outdoor yoga lesson from his date Michaela.

“I would like to show him what I do on yoga class,” she explains in an on-camera interview between asanas. “I do it for a long time to relax. I hope that he will enjoy it.”

Starting the lesson with some breathing exercises, Michaela pushes Harold up against a tree. While Harold attempts to give himself some distance, Michaela forces him up close and personal with that tree, instructing to breathe in and out.

“This has never been done before,” says Harold, closing his eyes and feeling his breath. Michaela’s response is curt: “No speak!”

Harold and Michaela of 'Match Me Abroad'. tlc

Harold clearly likes being face to face (or face to tree, as it were) with Michaela. “I’m enjoying the yoga date,” he says. “It’s been quite a while since a lady’s touched me that much in any way, professionally or even personally.”

Moving to yoga mats, Harold is surprised when Michaela asks him to bend forward and touch his toes. “Woo-hoo-hoo,” he laughs. “You stuck that on me.”

In response, Michaela flexes her own yoga technique, lifting her whole body off the ground in the seated position.

Harold and Michaela of 'Match Me Abroad'. tlc

“Michaela is a yoga master,” Harold reflects. “I may be uncomfortable and in a little bit of pain… okay, a lot of pain. But right now, Michaela’s being the kind of take-charge Czech woman that I’ve been hoping I’d meet.”

“I’m totally cool with that,” he concludes with a grin.

Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.