'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga (Exclusive)

"It's been quite a while since a lady's touched me that much in any way," Harold says of Michaela in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, which also features some tree-hugging

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Match Me Abroad’s Harold is stretching himself to find love, one downward dog at a time.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico receives an intimate outdoor yoga lesson from his date Michaela.

“I would like to show him what I do on yoga class,” she explains in an on-camera interview between asanas. “I do it for a long time to relax. I hope that he will enjoy it.” 

Starting the lesson with some breathing exercises, Michaela pushes Harold up against a tree. While Harold attempts to give himself some distance, Michaela forces him up close and personal with that tree, instructing to breathe in and out. 

“This has never been done before,” says Harold, closing his eyes and feeling his breath. Michaela’s response is curt: “No speak!”

'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga
Harold and Michaela of 'Match Me Abroad'.

tlc

Harold clearly likes being face to face (or face to tree, as it were) with Michaela. “I’m enjoying the yoga date,” he says. “It’s been quite a while since a lady’s touched me that much in any way, professionally or even personally.”

Moving to yoga mats, Harold is surprised when Michaela asks him to bend forward and touch his toes. “Woo-hoo-hoo,” he laughs. “You stuck that on me.”

In response, Michaela flexes her own yoga technique, lifting her whole body off the ground in the seated position. 

'Match Me Abroad': Harold and His 'Take-Charge' Date Michaela Get Touchy-Feely During Yoga
Harold and Michaela of 'Match Me Abroad'.

tlc

“Michaela is a yoga master,” Harold reflects. “I may be uncomfortable and in a little bit of pain… okay, a lot of pain. But right now, Michaela’s being the kind of take-charge Czech woman that I’ve been hoping I’d meet.”

“I’m totally cool with that,” he concludes with a grin. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Rory Flack Breaking The Ice
Figure Skating Coach Rory Flack Looks to 'Bring the Urban Streets onto the Ice' in New Reality Series (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Both Return to 'RHONJ' Next Season Alongside All Castmates (Exclusive)
Jack Quaid Is 'Psyched' for His Mom Meg Ryan's Engagement to John Mellencamp
Jack Quaid on Growing Up in Hollywood: 'You Don't Realize Things Are Slightly Abnormal Until Later' (Exclusive)
Lola Tung, Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Taylor Swift Eras Tour
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lola Tung Gushes About Taylor Swift's 'Magical' Eras Tour (Exclusive)
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
'RHOC': Tamra Claims 'Town W----' Ryan Was on a Secret Mission to 'F--- Her' 2 Months Before Dating Jen
LAMAR ODOM, KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON
Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'
90 day fiance the last resort
'90 Day: The Last Resort': 5 Couples Return to 'Face Their Relationship Demons' — Watch the First Teaser!
Kris Jenner Finally Addresses Kylie Jenner's and KhloÃ© Kardashian's Major Life Changes
Kris Jenner on Why 'Retirement Is Not a Word I Will Ever Use' — and How She Hopes to 'Emulate' Life of Mom MJ
90 Day Fiance Jasmine and Gino
90 Day's Jasmine Tries to Remedy Gino's 'Robotic' Sex with a 'Dirty Dancing'-Style Workout (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Conflicted' About Kanye West Divorce but Refused to Pile On amid His 'Downfall'
Jack Quaid attends the Prey Premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on August 2, 2022
'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid Says Growing Up a 'Gigantic Superhero Nerd' Prepared Him to Play Superman (Exclusive)
Shaq from Married at First Sight
'MAFS: Where Are They Now': Kirsten and Shaq Are 'on the Same Page,' Might Still Be a Good Match (Exclusive)
Brian-cox
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)
Riverdale
Watch the Stars of 'Riverdale' Sing and Dance Their Way into 'Archie the Musical!' (Exclusive)
THE BACHELORETTE
'The Bachelorette': Charity Defends Herself After Being Called 'Classless' by a Suitor
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)