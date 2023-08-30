Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to instantly upgrade your bed, consider grabbing this popular mattress topper while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper is 20 percent off at Amazon. More than 20,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “soft and fluffy” as well as “breathable” in reviews. With the deal, you can pick it up for just $32, an impressive price compared to the typical cost of a mattress topper — or a brand new mattress.

The topper is crafted with plush microfiber filling and a microfiber cover that’s soft to the touch. Its quilted square pattern keeps the filling evenly spread out, even if you toss and turn. You can easily pull the mattress topper onto your bed thanks to its deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick. Plus, it has a 360-degree elastic band that helps keep it in place.

Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper, $32 (Save 20%)

When it’s time to clean it, simply throw it in the washing machine. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on a low setting.

Available in nine sizes, from twin to RV king, the topper comes in seven colors, including one with a curved quilted pattern. The price depends on the size and color you opt for, and several styles are on sale in the queen size, including white and beige.

The highly rated mattress topper has earned more than 2,000 glowing reviews from shoppers. One customer, who called it “so comfortable,” wrote, “I feel like I’m sleeping on a cloud every night.” And another reviewer simply put it: “It made a cheap mattress feel like one twice the price.”

Others call out its “good quality,” with at least one reviewer writing, “It washed and dried beautifully.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper while it’s on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend.

