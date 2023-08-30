Lifestyle Home Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ It’s racked up more than 20,500 perfect ratings By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to instantly upgrade your bed, consider grabbing this popular mattress topper while it’s on sale at Amazon. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper is 20 percent off at Amazon. More than 20,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “soft and fluffy” as well as “breathable” in reviews. With the deal, you can pick it up for just $32, an impressive price compared to the typical cost of a mattress topper — or a brand new mattress. The topper is crafted with plush microfiber filling and a microfiber cover that’s soft to the touch. Its quilted square pattern keeps the filling evenly spread out, even if you toss and turn. You can easily pull the mattress topper onto your bed thanks to its deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick. Plus, it has a 360-degree elastic band that helps keep it in place. Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper, $32 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $32 The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed When it’s time to clean it, simply throw it in the washing machine. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on a low setting. Available in nine sizes, from twin to RV king, the topper comes in seven colors, including one with a curved quilted pattern. The price depends on the size and color you opt for, and several styles are on sale in the queen size, including white and beige. The highly rated mattress topper has earned more than 2,000 glowing reviews from shoppers. One customer, who called it “so comfortable,” wrote, “I feel like I’m sleeping on a cloud every night.” And another reviewer simply put it: “It made a cheap mattress feel like one twice the price.” The 12 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Others call out its “good quality,” with at least one reviewer writing, “It washed and dried beautifully.” Head to Amazon to pick up the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper while it’s on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend. More Labor Day Mattress Topper Deals at Amazon Easeland Queen Mattress Topper, $33 (Save 18%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $33 Coonp Queen Mattress Topper, $60 with Coupon (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $60 SameBed Queen Mattress Topper, $40 with Coupon (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $40 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Professional Chefs Call This OXO Pan the ‘Best Nonstick Skillet’ — and It's Just $22 at Amazon Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look