Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’

It’s racked up more than 20,500 perfect ratings

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to instantly upgrade your bed, consider grabbing this popular mattress topper while it’s on sale at Amazon. 

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper is 20 percent off at Amazon. More than 20,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “soft and fluffy” as well as “breathable” in reviews. With the deal, you can pick it up for just $32, an impressive price compared to the typical cost of a mattress topper — or a brand new mattress. 

The topper is crafted with plush microfiber filling and a microfiber cover that’s soft to the touch. Its quilted square pattern keeps the filling evenly spread out, even if you toss and turn. You can easily pull the mattress topper onto your bed thanks to its deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick. Plus, it has a 360-degree elastic band that helps keep it in place. 

Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper, $32 (Save 20%)

Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

Amazon

When it’s time to clean it, simply throw it in the washing machine. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on a low setting. 

Available in nine sizes, from twin to RV king, the topper comes in seven colors, including one with a curved quilted pattern. The price depends on the size and color you opt for, and several styles are on sale in the queen size, including white and beige

The highly rated mattress topper has earned more than 2,000 glowing reviews from shoppers. One customer, who called it “so comfortable,” wrote, “I feel like I’m sleeping on a cloud every night.” And another reviewer simply put it: “It made a cheap mattress feel like one twice the price.”

Others call out its “good quality,” with at least one reviewer writing, “It washed and dried beautifully.” 

Head to Amazon to pick up the Matbeby Queen Fitted Mattress Topper while it’s on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend.

More Labor Day Mattress Topper Deals at Amazon

Easeland Queen Mattress Topper, $33 (Save 18%)

EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow

Amazon

Coonp Queen Mattress Topper, $60 with Coupon (Save 40%)

Amazon Prime Day COONP Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

SameBed Queen Mattress Topper, $40 with Coupon (Save 33%)

Amazon SameBed Mattress Topper Queen

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
OXO Frying Pan
​​Professional Chefs Call This OXO Pan the ‘Best Nonstick Skillet’ — and It's Just $22 at Amazon
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look
Related Articles
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
The 15 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 56% Off
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
End-of-Season Dress Deals Tout
The Best Sundress Deals to Shop at Amazon Before Summer Ends — All Under $50
LDW: Lego Deals Roundup (Amazon) Tout
Lego Sets for Kids and Adults Are on Sale at Amazon This Labor Day, and Prices Start at $9
Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Roundup: Furniture Tout
Amazon Is Bursting with Furniture Discounts — Including a Coffee Table for $214 Less
What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners
Best Throw Pillows of 2023 tout
The 14 Best Throw Pillows of 2023
One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal Tout
Oprah's Worn This ‘Ultra-Soft’ Dress for Lounging and Running Errands — and Now You Can Get It for Less
Kim Cattrall Striped Sweater
Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable
Postpartum Underwear
The 10 Best Postpartum Underwear That Are Supportive, Protective, and Comfortable
The-8-best-flannel-sheets-of-2022-test-social
The 8 Best Flannel Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
assortment of sheets piled on top of a bed
The 14 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed