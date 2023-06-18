This Cooling Mattress Topper Has 18,000+ Five-Star Ratings from Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Up to 56% Off

Shoppers say it keeps them “comfy all night”

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on June 18, 2023

Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you’re less than happy with your bed, a quality mattress topper might help. The right mattress topper can make your bed feel more supportive, better cushioned, and can even help regulate temperature. And, right now, the Matbeby Cooling Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon — just in time for the hottest months of the year. 

The mattress pad has a microfiber top layer and microfiber filling, which makes the surface feel cool and increases air circulation throughout the topper, according to the brand. It has a deep pocket that fits mattresses as slim as eight inches deep to as thick as 21 inches. To clean, just throw in the washing machine on the gentle cycle with cold water and tumble dry on low. 

The mattress pad comes in nine sizes, including some harder-to-find dimensions like twin XL, short queen, and RV king. The full-size mattress topper is on sale for $28, the queen size is as low as $26, and some of the king-size toppers are just $36 thanks to an extra coupon on top of the sale price.

Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen

Amazon

Buy It! Matbeby Queen Size Cooling Mattress Topper in White, $26.04 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

There are also six colors to choose from, with prices varying per color. The biggest discounts for most sizes are on the beige and dark gray colors, but the price difference between those and the others — like classic white — is only a few dollars. If your sheets are opaque or a dark color, it shouldn’t matter much which color of topper you choose. 

The cooling mattress topper has earned more than 18,900 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. Reviewers call it a “major upgrade” and say it helps them “sleep better.” 

One customer, who said they have a “very firm” mattress and wanted to “sleep better and not wake up sore,” said the topper “adds just enough softness” to their bed. They explained that “it is not a thick padding” but the quilted design “helps.” They also said their “hips and back do not hurt with this on the mattress.” 

Another reviewer explained that they had been sleeping hotter after getting a new mattress, so they bought the cooling topper, plus a new set of sheets, and noticed an immediate difference: “This morning was the first time I've not woken up not sweaty!” They also said the topper’s deep pockets kept it secure on their king-size mattress with “no pulling up,” concluding the review by saying they would buy it again. 

We’ve still got months of warm weather ahead of us, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last. Pick up a Matbeby Cooling Mattress Topper while it’s up to 56 percent off. 

