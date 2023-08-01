Massachusetts Puppy Named Chowdah Born with Distinctive Marking Shaped Like Cape Cod

The Australian shepherd puppy was born in July with a patch of white fur on its mostly black back that looks like the famous Massachusetts peninsula

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE.

Published on August 1, 2023 05:05PM EDT
puppy with cape cod shaped marking
Photo:

Garret Bentley

Chowdah the puppy should become the new mascot for Massachusetts.

The young pup, born in July in Falmouth, Massachusetts, garnered much attention online after the canine's breeder realized the Australian shepherd had a white patch of fur that looked quite familiar. 

The dog's breeder, Garret Bentley, told 7News Boston that Cowdah — the second largest pup of Bentley's recent litter — was born with a patch of fur on its back that looks like the Massachusetts peninsula of Cape Cod.

"I'm sitting there with my sister, and she was just looking at the black one in particular," Bentley told the news outlet. "She was like, 'Oh my God! That looks like Cape Cod.'" 

"I was like, 'Oh my God, you're right, it actually does,'" he added. Immediately, the breeder said he knew he had to name the puppy something special. As an ode to the unique northeast landscape depicted on its back, Bentley named the puppy Chowdah. 

The days-old puppy has been a hit online ever since Bentley's mother posted the dog on social media, the man told 7News Boston. He added that hundreds of people have already reached out about wanting to take home the dog. 

While the canine's Cape Cod marking is easy to spot now, Bentley told 7News Boston the mark's permanence is not guaranteed. He explained that Chowdah's coat could change as the dog ages. However, Bentley said he's seen other dogs' coats stay the same throughout their lives.

As of Monday, the breeder said he's still deciding if he will keep Chowdah or find the puppy a forever home somewhere else. He has put a hold on taking applications but said making sure the puppy has the best home is what's most important, 7News Boston reports. 

Chowdah has eight siblings. Bentley told WCVB that he is looking forward to finding families for the puppy's adorable brothers and sisters.

