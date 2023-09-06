14-Year-Old Boy Dies After ‘One Chip Challenge:’ I Don't Want Anyone ‘Hurting the Way I'm Hurting’

The challenge from Paqui involves eating a spicy chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Peppers without drinking or eating anything else

Published on September 6, 2023 09:13PM EDT
a massachusetts boy who died and his family thinks it was due to the one chip challenge
Harris Wolobah died on Friday after doing the 'One Chip Challenge'. Photo:

GoFundMe

A Massachusetts teen died last week after eating a spicy chip for a social media challenge.

According to CBS News' WBZ, Harris Wolobah participated in the “one chip challenge” on Friday, a viral trend on social media that involves eating a spicy chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers.

Harris's mother Lois Wolobah told the outlet that she got a call from the school nurse at Doherty Memorial High School that day and was told that her son had fainted after eating the chip. The high school sophomore was picked up from school and by 4:30 p.m. family members reportedly found the teen passed out.

They then took Harris to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Lois told NBC-10 Boston.

A spokesperson from Worcester Public Schools confirmed with NBC-10 Boston that Harris was feeling sick and went to the nurse's office, was sent home and died later that day.

Harris's father Amos Wolobah told WBZ that his son had "no pre-existing condition." As of Wednesday, Harris’s autopsy results are still pending and the cause of death has not been determined, per the Boston Globe.

"I pray to God that no parent goes through what I'm going through," Lois said to WBZ. "I don't want to see anybody hurting the way I'm hurting. I miss my son so much, I miss him so much."

A recent social media trend has caused some children to vomit, sweat profusely and their tongues turn blue after participating in the One Chip Challenge.
Harris Wolobah died on Friday after doing the 'One Chip Challenge'.

Sarah Dussault/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty

The “one chip challenge” comes from the snack brand Paqui. Paqui sells the singular spicy chip for $10 and specifies the rules on its website are to “eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything. Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips."

Paqui did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

A GoFundMe created by Harris’s cousin, meant to raise money for his funeral, describes the family’s pain as “unimaginable.” “Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm,” the post reads, adding that Harris was “intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented.”

Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez confirmed the teen’s death with a statement over the weekend. She described the basketball player as a “rising star.”

