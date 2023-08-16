Mass. Woman Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide While Babysitting Grandchildren, 2 of Whom Were Injured

A Massachusetts woman was killed and her 10-year-old granddaughter was critically injured in a suspected murder-suicide that also left a man, 34, dead, the Hampden District Attorney said.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a press release that Victor Nieves forcibly entered his neighbor’s apartment in Springfield Monday and began firing at the occupants, including Kim Fairbanks, 52, her three grandchildren, aged 12, 10 and 5, and their dog. Nieves then turned the gun on himself, Gulluni said.

Fairbanks and the family’s dog were killed, while two of her grandchildren were injured. The 10-year-old, who authorities have not publicly identified, was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to Gulluni.

The 12-year-old girl was also shot and is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital. The third grandchild, a 5-year-old boy, was uninjured in the attack, Gulluni said.

“I remain deeply saddened by this tragic attack and I am profoundly sorry for these children and their family members,” Gulluni said in a statement. “This is unequivocally one on the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness as District Attorney.

“My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“Kim, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend, was tragically stolen from her family and friends,” wrote the GoFundMe’s organizer Natasha Lopez. “Her life was taken while babysitting her three beloved grandchildren.”

Since it was posted Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000. It is seeking to help raise money for funeral and medical costs as well as other day-to-day expenses.

In the GoFundMe description, Lopez wrote that the oldest grandchild “sprung into action” and “protected her siblings as best she could.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked first responders who helped save the children in a statement, and also expressed condolences to the family.

“I have spoken to the mother of the children who were seriously harmed by an unprovoked and despicable attack put forth by Victor Nieves to, first of all, offer my support, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to her and her family,” Sarno said. “Also, my sympathy to the loss of the children’s grandmother, Kim Fairbanks.”

Fairbanks is being remembered as a caring mother and grandmother with a great sense of humor.

“Kim was so proud of her children and grandchildren,” wrote Lopez. “Kim would go to war for the people she loved, and she died doing so. Kim lives on through all of us, and we will remember her as a hero.”

