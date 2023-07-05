At Least 4 Killed, 7 Injured at 4th of July Block Party in Shreveport, La.

A July 4th celebration in Shreveport, La., ended in the shooting deaths of at least four people, and the search for bodies continues in the heavily wooded area, Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department told PEOPLE in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Seven others were injured — one critically — in the shooting, she said.

An estimated 300 people were at an annual block party near a wooded area in a rural part of Shreveport celebrating Independence Day and a birthday party when a group of young men, who had not been invited to the party, showed up, Willhite said, noting that an argument ensued and at least two people fired into the crowd shortly before midnight July 4.

Willhite described officers pushing through the “very tight” streets congested with some 100 shocked people remaining in the area among the injured. "We literally had officers running in and dragging injured people out," she said.

Three adults were killed in the shooting and police found a fourth body in a wooded area Wednesday morning, Willhite said. That fourth victim, who police say appears to be an adult, has not yet been identified. The names of the victims have not yet been released by the coroner’s office, who must first complete autopsies and contact family members, Willhite said.

“We’re still searching the area to make sure we don’t have any other people out there,” Willhite said, noting that the rural neighborhood includes a wooded area and horse pasture.

Calling the mass shooting a “senseless act of violence” in an interview with KSLA News 12, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the block party shooting was just one in a slew of recent mass shootings that should push Congress to enact federal regulations intended to diminish gun violence. Over the holiday weekend, from Friday through Wednesday, at least 22 people were killed and at least 131 injured in a string of at least 23 mass shootings across the country, according to data collected by Gun Violence Archive and adjusted to include the additional Shreveport casualties reported Wednesday. (The organization defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people are struck by gunfire, either fatally or non-fatally.)

At another block party in Baltimore Sunday, 30 people, mostly teenagers, were shot, and two people – Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20 – died in what is believed to be the largest mass shooting in the city’s history. Since the Baltimore shooting, another at least 17 mass shootings have been recorded across the country, according to data collected by Gun Violence Archive.

Monday night, a 40-year-old suspect wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, a police scanner and multiple magazines of ammunition, allegedly shot into a street of people in Philadelphia, killing five people and injuring two boys. The children – ages 2 and 13 – are in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said at a press conference Monday. Then, hours later, 11 people, including a child, were shot in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, shortly before midnight. At least three people died.

Amidst the rash of mass shootings President Joe Biden released a press statement July 4, recalling last year’s Highland Park, Ill., attack at a July 4 parade in Illinois in which an assailant shot an AR-15-style weapon into a crowd of people, killing seven and injuring dozens more. The state of Illinois banned assault weapons and the use of high-capacity magazines in response to that massacre. Still, between Friday night and Wednesday morning, Chicago had at least two mass shootings – killing 2 and injuring 7 – according to data collected by Gun Violence Archive.

“As we have seen over the last few days,” President Biden said in the statement. “Much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart.”

The shooting in Shreveport was one in a string of at least 23 mass shootings across the country this holiday weekend, according to data collected by Gun Violence Archive. WBRZ

No arrests have been made in the Shreveport shooting, but police believe that at least two people are responsible for it, Willhite said, noting that investigators have recovered shell casings from a handgun and a rifle. A motive has not yet been determined.

It is not yet clear if the shooters were the uninvited guests, party congregates or both, Willhite said, noting that officers are pulling video surveillance footage and continuing to canvas the neighborhood. Party congregants have so far shared very little information about the shooters, hindering the investigation, she said. Police have many unanswered questions, Willhite said: “Who fired the first shot, who was the aggressor – obviously, you don’t show up to a party that you’re not invited to, that’s where it begins – but gunfire isn’t the answer.”

At a video press conference in Shreveport covered by CBS News, Councilwoman Taylor described the terrifying scene that disrupted the annual block party: “Children running for their lives” and “families crying and screaming on the street” as they tried to find their loved ones.

“A family event that has gone on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because somebody decided to pull their guns and do this,” she said. “Why, why? My other choice words cannot be articulated on camera.”

About an hour after the Shreveport shooting, more than 1,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., another person shot into a crowd of July 4 celebrants, hitting and injuring 9 people including two children just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, CNN reported.

By the end of the July 4 holiday weekend, Gun Violence Archive had recorded 356 mass shootings so far this year.

