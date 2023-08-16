Mass. Mom Drowns Trying to Save Son Who 'Slipped and Fell' During Family Outing at Waterfall

A Massachusetts mom died after trying to save one of her sons on a family outing in New Hampshire, authorities say.

Investigators said a family of five and a friend were visiting Franconia Falls on Tuesday afternoon when a 10-year-old child “slipped and fell into one of the pools," according to a series of press releases from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire State Police.

The Everett Police Department in Massachusetts has identified the woman as Melissa Bagley, wife of EPD Lieutenant Sean Bagley.

"While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa," officers wrote.

After her son fell into the water, the mom leapt into the water to try and save her child but "began to immediately have trouble" in what officials described as a "fast, circulating current."

Authorities said that "two other children jumped into the river to help their brother and mother." Although they were able to get him out of the water, "in doing so, another brother became lodged in the boulders and could not escape."

Fortunately, "the father made it over to his son’s location and was able to pull him to safety," the officials said.

State police said the 18-year-old male "sustained injuries" and was taken to a local hospital while the mother, 44, "was located in the water below the falls" and pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Fish and Game Department, another member of the group was also transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Before rescuing the teen, the dad did what he could to save the mom, whom he found on a rock, according to Fish and Game Department. He “immediately began CPR” but was unable to revive her.

Crews responded to the scene around 4 p.m. local time after receiving multiple text message alerts about the incident, per the release. A hiker offered more information about the incident and location while crews made the 3.5-mile trek through Lincoln Woods.

Bagley's body was transported to the trailhead and was later picked up by Mayhew Funeral Home.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to state police. Drugs and alcohol “do not appear to be a factor,” they added.

