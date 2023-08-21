Lifestyle Pets Boston Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groom’s Passport Donato Frattaroli and fianceé Magda Mazri are due to fly out to Italy to get married on Friday By Escher Walcott Escher Walcott Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 12:06PM EDT Trending Videos A couple's pet dog ate one of their passports ahead of their Italy wedding. A South Boston couple’s destination wedding hangs in the balance after their pet dog ate one of their passports. Husband-to-be Donato Frattaroli was left in an unexpected predicament last Thursday, when he discovered his golden retriever Chickie had chewed up several pages of his passport — days before his Aug. 31 wedding ceremony in Italy, reported WCVB in Boston. Frattaroli found out what his mischievous dog had been up to when he returned home after visiting city hall with his fiancée Magda Mazri to collect their marriage license, added the outlet. “I’m just a little stressed,” Frattaroli recalled to WCVB. “Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch’s office and Sen. (Ed) Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and help me get a new passport.” “Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” he added. Frattaroli and his fiancée are scheduled to fly out to Italy for their wedding on Friday, reported WCVB. Golden Retriever Sneaks into Neighbor’s Pool for a Dip in Hilarious Video The golden retriever at the first four pages of the groom's passport. Dog Paralyzed After Hit-and-Run Wags His Tail Again with Support from New Family (Exclusive) The engaged couple’s 18-month-old pooch chewed up the first four pages of Frattaroli’s passport, along with a stamp from Mexico, — where the pair got engaged — they shared with NBC Boston. "It was like every important page,” bride-to-be Mazri told the outlet. “Like all of his personal information — completely torn up, his picture page was torn up, the barcode on the back of the passport was torn up." Despite the disastrous mishap, Mazri insisted that Chickie was a "very good dog,” adding “She's not a house destroyer.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Frattaroli added that “ultimately it really comes down to the State Department and the passport office” to help him sort out a passport replacement before their impending wedding. On Monday, it appeared as if the Boston Passport Agency had come through for the couple after Frattaroli told the Boston Herald that he was traveling to an appointment to pick up a new passport. "I'm not allowing myself to even think of Plan B. There's no other option for me," Mazri told NBC Boston on Friday. "We are going to Italy on Friday one way or the other."