'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Marysol Patton Renews Vows at a Castle in Scotland: See the Photos!

Marysol Patton and Steve McNamara are newlyweds again!

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 56, and her husband renewed their vows in a rustic and classic ceremony held at historic Ardgowan Castle in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

The pair — who initially wed in Tulum, Mexico in April 2021 — opted to pay homage to both their Scottish roots for their second anniversary in the midst of traveling throughout Europe.

Patton wore a stunning Scottish-inspired emerald green and tartan plaid gown by Miami-based designer Wade Hallock to evoke the spirit of the country. The dress featured a large bow at her neck and she paired the gown with large opal dangling earrings and a bouquet of green, purple, and light pink flowers.

Meanwhile, her beau looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label cream dinner jacket and Brioni shirt with a black bow tie and black pants.

The two were photographed kissing at the ceremony as confetti from cannons activated by their loved ones rained down around them. A Scottish bagpipe player could be seen in traditional garb playing a song in the background.

The couple also took a photo strolling along the castle’s gardens hand-in-hand as they lovingly gazed at each other.

“My mom predicted I would get married again and again and again. So I am — to Steve!” Patton said, explaining their decision to renew their vows again. “We are already planning the next one, and it's going to be fabulous.”

Following the vow renewal ceremony, Patton and McNamara were joined by friends Chase Hutt, Daniel and Ivette Graef for a boozy lunch consisting of several options created by Chef Mike Paul of The Porchlight, who utilized locally-sourced ingredients for the meal.

Guests were offered either a prawn and langoustine cocktail or camembert or a red onion and fig tart for the starter, a herb roasted lamb rump with rosemary roasted potatoes or butternut squash sage and pine nut risotto for the main course, and a chocolate and orange torte or a sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and walnuts for the dessert.

The pair originally met through a “meet cute” in 2019 when Patton went to a pool party at the Coconut Grove home of her Gulliver high school pal Peter White and immediately hit it off, per the Miami Herald.

They dated for two years before deciding to get hitched in a traditional Mayan ceremony that was presided over by a shaman. Patton wore a white Miguelina Gambaccini dress for that ceremony, while the groom opted for a matching casual shirt, shorts and flip-flops.