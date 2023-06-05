Maryland Woman Allegedly Killed Her Mother, Then Enlisted Daughter to Help Hide Remains

Candace Craig, 44, and her daughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, have been charged in connection with the death 71-year-old Margaret Craig

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 5, 2023 02:11 PM
Candace Craig & Salia Hardy
Candace Craig & Salia Hardy. Photo:

Prince George's County Police Department

A Maryland mother has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities allege she killed her elderly mother and enlisted her teenage daughter to help hide the remains.

Candace Craig, 44, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 71-year-old Margaret Craig, according to a press release from the Prince George’s County Police Department. Her daughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, has been charged with accessory after the fact because authorities claim she helped her mother attempt to dispose of her grandmother’s remains.

Police were called to the family's home in Landover on June 2 after a 911 caller said they had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare. 

Candace Craig answered the door and let authorities inside to search the home, police said. When officers entered the basement, they “immediately smelled the odor of decomposition,” the release states.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation allegedly suggests that Candace Craig killed her mother on May 23. The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains, police allege.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.  

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the victim's identity and attempt to determine the cause of death. 

Authorities say a motive for the violence remains under investigation.

Both Craig and Hardy are in custody of the Department of Corrections. It’s unclear if they have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-516-2512.  

Related Articles
Jung Yoo-Jung Korea woman, S. Korean woman poses as student and murders tutor she met online âout of curiosityâ
Woman Obsessed with True Crime Allegedly Killed Female Tutor 'Out of Curiosity,' Say Authorities
Stacy Chapin on Today, Ethan Chapin
Mom of Slain University of Idaho Student Says She Won't Attend Suspect's Trial: 'It Does Not Change The Outcome'
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Bijou Phillips 'Shocked' by Husband Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction, But Won't Leave Him: Source
Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court
Mom Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Pardoned After 20 Years in Jail
Anna Delvey
Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress Who Scammed N.Y.C. Socialites, Allegedly Owes Disbarred Lawyer $152K: Lawsuit
Matthew Nilo is arraigned at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nilo, a cyber attorney in Manhattan, is accused of raping three women in Boston, Massachusetts, between 2007 and 2008.
N.J. Attorney and Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested and Charged With 4 Boston Rapes
Mario Che-Tiul
7 Inmates Escape From Missouri Jail, 1 Still on the Run and Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'
Maha Li-Hobbs
Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Colo. Girl Arrested After Human Remains Found in Her Apartment
Baby Marcos Go Fund Me:
Iowa Man Convicted After Drag-Racing Crash Killed a 4-Year-Old Boy Remembered as ‘Beautiful Soul’
Chrissie Carnell-Bixler (Danny Masterson rape accuser) and her husband Cedric Zavala-Bixler
Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala Praises Wife After Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction: 'Send Her Love'
Sammar Khan, charged with killing husband at Bristol Borough Wharf
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing Estranged Husband at Park, Where They Planned to ‘Discuss Their Relationship’
Payton Washington, Texas Cheerleader Opens Up About Injuries in Parking Lot Shooting: I Was Throwing Up Blood
Texas Cheerleader Opens Up About Injuries in Car Shooting: 'I Threw Up Blood'
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Faces Lawsuit Alleging He Sexually Assaulted a Former Playboy Model
Jesus and Sebastian
Teenager and 2 Boys, Ages 8 and 9, Fatally Shot in Pennsylvania
State Police Seeking Publicâs Assistance Identifying Man Wanted for an Attempted Child Abduction
He’s Accused of Trying to Abduct a 7-Year-Old Boy from a Wawa Bathroom — and He’s Still on the Loose
Heyburn Police Officer who shot and killed 2 dogs on the interstate: https://www.change.org/p/fire-and-prosecute-heyburn-police-officer-who-killed-2-dogs?recruiter=79668425&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=bf54e630-93b6-11e3-a896-9f2b1cd51da7&share_bandit_exp=initial-36397258-en-US&utm_content=fht-36397258-en-us%3A7
Idaho Police Shoot 2 Dogs Running Loose on Interstate; Authorities Say Animals Presented Danger to Drivers