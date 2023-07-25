Maryland Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Killing 3 People Over Parking Spot Dispute

A man has been charged with hate crimes for a mass shooting that killed three people last month over a parking dispute in Annapolis, Md., according to authorites.

Charles Robert Smith faces 42 counts, including three counts of first-degree murders and hate crimes related to the killings of Mario Mireles, 27, Christian Segovia, 24, and Nicolas Mireles, 55, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County announced on Monday.

Maryland’s hate crime law is applicable to crimes involving another person’s race, color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and gender, the Associated Press reports. Smith, 43, is White and the victims were Latino. Both of their families have resided on the same street for many years, and there is allegedly a history of racial slurs allegations against one of the fatal victims, according to the AP.

The state attorney’s office said Smith is being held in custody without bond. He was previously charged with second-degree murder before the charges were upgraded. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces life in prison and no possibility of parole.

Suspect Charles Robert Smith, who faces three counts of first-degree murder related to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland. Annapolis Police Department

According to charging documents obtained by CBS Baltimore, Smith was coming home on June 11 when a party was being held by Mario Mireles and there were numerous parked cars on the shared street. An issue over a car obstructing Smiths' driveway resulted in Smith’s mother, Shirley Smith, reportedly calling police, according to the outlet.

Mario Mireles reportedly went over to the Smith house to discuss the matter with Shirley Smith, per the documents, which escalated into an argument, and when Smith arrived, the confrontation got physical, police say. Smith allegedly took out a gun and shot both Mireles and Segovia, the AP reports.

Following the shooting, Smith reportedly went back into his house, retrieved a rifle and began firing through a window as people were coming to help the fatally shot men, the documents state, CBS Baltimore reports. Mireles father, Nicolas Mireles, was also killed in the additional gunfire.

According to the state attorney’s office, three others suffered gunshot wounds, but survived and an additional three people were allegedly assaulted. The survivors include Rosalina Segovia, 29, Paul Melvin Johnson III, 28, Enner Joel Cananles-Hernandez, 26, Judith Abundez, 26, Harcinia Ruiz, 58, and Mario Ayala Rodriguez, 29.

Authorities took Smith into custody when they arrived at the scene and recovered a semi-automatic and a long gun, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Both Mario Mireles and Shirley Smith have sought peace order petitions in court, the AP reports, but both were denied by a judge.

The Baltimore Banner reported that Smith is an Army veteran, who was charged with aggravated assault related to a stabbing of an off-duty Richmond County sheriff's deputy in Georgia in 2012. Court records reviewed by the outlet indicate that Smith was acquitted at trial.

PEOPLE reached out to Smith’s attorney, Mark Howes, for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

