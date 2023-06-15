Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'

"I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son’s father," said Parker, who dated Crudup for eight years until their split in 2003

Updated on June 15, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Mary-Louise Parker; Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Photo:

getty (2)

Mary-Louise Parker is sending nothing but positive vibes to ex Billy Crudup and his new wife Naomi Watts.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 58-year-old actress said when asked about the duo's recent wedding, "I wish them well."

The Weeds alum dated Crudup, 54, for eight years until their split in 2003, when he left a then-pregnant Parker for Claire Danes. (Crudup and Danes split in 2006 after two years together.)

Crudup and Parker share 19-year-old son William Atticus Parker.

"Absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son’s father," Parker told The Guardian of Crudup and Watts, 54. "So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other."

Parker hasn't spoken publicly about her split from Crudup, but did seem to touch on their relationship in her 2015 memoir Dear Mr. You, which was written as a series of letters to men in the Emmy winner's life.

One letter was addressed to a cabdriver who asked Parker to leave his taxi after she lost her temper while going through a breakup. "I am alone," she wrote. "Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

The King Kong star confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor in an Instagram post on Saturday, a day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

The actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

